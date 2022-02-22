Dubai may not be the UAE’s largest emirate or the capital city, but it steals all the limelight and for all right reasons. From mega malls and internationally-acclaimed culinary scene to the ground-breaking architecture and quaint historical structures, Dubai is a city of contrasts with loads of charm and character. Whether you wish to make the most of your upcoming Dubai trip or just want to update your travel wishlist, simply check out this list of best things to do in Dubai.

Walk into the Future at Museum of the Future

One of the most awaited Dubai attractions is finally open! But, it hit the headlines even before its launch as this innovative oval-shaped structure opened its top portion to easily let in a spaceship. Not to mention, you can look forward to discover a world of futuristic wonders in this aptly named museum, which already has made its way into the National Geographic magazine’s list of the world’s most beautiful museums. So, if you wish to walk 10 years to 20 years into the future, don’t miss to visit this revolutionary museum.

View Palm Jumeirah from the Newest Vantage Point

The man-made island of Palm Jumeirah is a sight that stands par excellence. It is so majestic with its colossal palm-tree like design that this view is unmissable. That’s why Dubai has opened a brand-new standpoint, the View at the Palm. It allows you to take in this unmatched sight from an unhindered perspective and that without breaking the bank. Yes, it is a pleasant and economic alternative over a crazy sky diving session or an expensive helicopter tour.

Advertisement

Desert Safari

This is one quintessential Dubai offroad tour that you will never get bored of. Mostly a guided tour, it takes you out to the pristine and quaint Arabian Desert sands where you get to notch up your adrenaline levels with activities such as 4X4 dune bash, camel ride, fast-paced dune buggy / quad bike ride, and super amusing sandboard session. Go on a morning desert safari Dubai or choose evening desert safari that is complete with adventure, dining, live entertainment and traditional activities including henna tattooing, Shisha smoking, falconry etc. To get a big slice of both morning and evening desert safaris, opt for overnight desert safari which comes will all inclusions of a standard desert safari Dubai , along with BBQ dinner, camping facilities and breakfast (in the morning).

Advertisement

Take to the World’s Highest Observation Wheel

Yes, we are talking about Ain Dubai that was unveiled a few months before. At an altitude of over 250 meters, it is both the tallest and largest observation wheel in the world. With overall 48 cabins, it allows you to enjoy a spin on a shared or premium cabin with drinks and dining (dependent on your choice.) Beyond the adventurous ride, it treats you with the most breathtaking 360 degree views over Bluewater Island, JBR and the Arabian Gulf, among many others. Each revolution lasts for about 38 minutes, thus giving you enough time to delight in the surroundings.

Snap Some Cool Pictures with Celebrities or 3D Art

Don’t know where to head after you get off Ain Dubai? Make your way to Madame Tussauds Dubai or 3D World Selfie Trick Art Museum in the vicinity. Madame Tussauds Dubai is the first of its kind in the Middle East where you will get to take loads of selfies and groupies with both Arabian talents and globally recognized celebs. Alternatively, 3D World Trick Art Selfie Museum Dubai is the biggest of its kind with the striking and puzzling exhibits, depicting the finest in trick-art and optical illusions.

Advertisement

See the Record-Breaking Palm Fountain Show

Dubai Fountain (next to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall) at Downtown Dubai is famous all over the world for its choreographed water performance in seamless sync of music. Now if you have already seen it, Dubai has a bigger and grander version of it. Head to the Pointe at Palm Jumeirah, which is home to the world’s largest fountain - Palm Fountain! It is vast, effortlessly fascinating, and boasts of a stunning location against the impressive Atlantis, The Palm resort. Apart from these, Palm Fountain is also the only colored show in the region.

Hit the Most Incredible Theme Park Rides and Attractions

Dubai’s theme parks have something for every age and ability. From the largest of its kind IMG Worlds of Adventure (made up of four thrilling zones) to the Middle East’s first of its kind Dubai Parks and Resorts (with four parks in its vast grounds), it goes without saying that these awesome parks will have you covered. There are some fantastic parks for water park lovers as well, such as the timeless Wild Wadi Water Park, the majestic Atlantis Aquaventure, the latest Laguna Water Park, and the fun-packed AquaFun Dubai.

Visit Burj Khalifa

No preface is required for Burj Khalifa! Being the world’s tallest building with plenty of distinctions (to its credit), it is unimaginable to finish a Dubai holiday without visiting this superlative structure. To gain an entry here, book a lavish culinary tour or make your way up to 124th or 148th level to see the world’s highest observation deck (at a height of 555 meters). This makes it one of the ultimate standpoints to soak up the entire of Dubai and beyond, covering its desert, ocean and of course, the unequaled city skyline. More enlightening experiences await you on your Burj Khalifa trip as you get to enjoy one of the world’s fastest elevator rides and see the multimedia displays on Dubai’s past.

Discover the Super Sprawling Dubai Mall

The Dubai Mall is one of the world’s biggest malls where its entire area is equal to some 200 football pitches. You can now imagine its enormity and the diversity as well as tons attractions on offer here. 1200 plus outlets, over 200 dining venues, and a smorgasbord of leisure and entertainment choices complete this mall. Dubai Aquarium and Underwater is an all-age attraction with over 33,000 marine creatures, while KidZania Dubai is a kids’ specific attraction. You also get to visit other attractions such as Dubai Ice Rink, Ekart Zabeel, and VR Park Dubai.

Enjoy Dhow Cruise

Dhow cruise Dubai lets you see the city’s magical views in the most splendid way aboard a traditional Arabian vessel. Pick your cruise location at Dubai Marina or Dubai Creek and great ready to sail around the stunning Dubai sights for approximately two hours. It mostly kicks off after the sunset means it enables you to see the city’s unrivaled nighttime beauty from a new perspective on water. Add to this a lavish buffet spread (dependent on your chosen service provider) plus live music and traditional entertainment such as Tanura onboard.

Conclusion

With no scarcity of Dubai things to do, you can look forward to an action and fun packed vacation in this all-time favorite and beloved Middle Eastern city. It doesn’t matter what really draws you to Dubai; the emirate is definite to live up to your distinct expectations and even the wild imaginations. So, what is the wait for? Come update your Dubai bucketlist and get ready for a vacation of a lifetime with the most treasured moments.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 06:27 PM IST