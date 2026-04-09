'Best Samosas In India': Mrunal Thakur & Ranveer Allahbadia Can't Stop Praising This Iconic 60-Year-Old Mumbai Eatery | YouTube @ Ranveer Allahbadia

A nostalgic food moment from a recent podcast featuring Mrunal Thakur and Ranveer Allahbadia has taken the internet by storm, putting the spotlight back on one of Mumbai’s most beloved snack joints. A candid conversation about samosas quickly turned into a viral clip, with Ranveer passionately recommending what he called “the best samosas in India.”

During the chat, Ranveer asked Mrunal if she had ever tried the iconic A1 Samosas from Sion. When she said no, he couldn’t hold back his enthusiasm, saying, “A1 Samosas are the best in India, not just Mumbai. It’s in Sion, served at a place called Guru Kripa.” His statement instantly sparked curiosity among viewers and food lovers alike.

As the conversation continued, Ranveer added that many samosas served in Mumbai theatres are sourced from this very spot. This revelation struck a chord with Mrunal, who quickly connected the dots and responded, “Oh, the best! I eat samosas in theatres only."

A1 Samosa in Mumbai:

Located in Sion, Guru Kripa and A1 Samosa have been local legends for over six decades. Known for their crisp, flavour-packed samosas, including innovative variants like cheese and pasta fillings, the place has built a loyal following over generations. Apart from samosas, the eatery is also popular for its wide range of chaat, Sindhi and North Indian snacks, all served at pocket-friendly prices.

How To Reach:

A1 Samosa and Guru Kripa are located on Swami Vallabhdas Marg in Sion and are easily accessible via Sion railway station on the Central Line. The spot is a short walk from the station and also well-connected by road for those travelling by cab or bus.