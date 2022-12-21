Best Indian Lehengas For Women To Stand Out On All Occasions

Gone are the days when lehengas were all reds and maroons, paired with simple cholis and chunaris. Owing to the rise in demand for seasonal colors, pastels, florals, rich embroidery, and various fashions in lehenga cholis or blouses, we bring you a specially compiled list of the latest lehengas to get some inspiration.

Fashion is all about experimenting. Use modern trends and always look your glamorous best for that much-awaited wedding or formal occasion without going overboard. Strive for the oomph and add a touch of modern to your ethnic lehengas and stand out. The online market for modern lehengas offers you a wide variety of fabrics, designs, patterns, textures, colors, and outfit styles.

Create a fashion statement by transforming this glamorous outfit into gorgeous designer lehengas for your next festive occasion.

Tips for Buying Designer Lehenga Online

Before you invest in that beautiful lehenga you saw online and fell in love with, you must consider a few factors. Here are some tips for purchasing a lehenga online.

Consider the fabric and make sure it is according to the season. Georgette lehengas are perfect for summer, while velvet and silk work for winter events. Choose a lehenga style that is suitable for your body type. If you purchase your bridal lehenga online, don't go overboard with the color and design. Also, look at other important factors like the design of the choli, the accessories, the color of the dupatta, footwear, and jewelry, and make sure they complement each other The color is very important when it comes to designer lehengas. Make sure you pick one that works for your skin tone. Pair your designer lehenga with an ideal blouse with a beautiful neckline for a stunning look. Make sure to check if the lehenga is semi-stitched or completely stitched.

Here are some of the most alluring designer lehenga designs that are available online

The Classic Embroidered Lehenga Choli

Exquisitely hand-crafted embroidered lehengas with an assortment of attractive visual elements such as Zari, Gotapati, and beads never go out of fashion.

These intricate styles enhance the beauty of the lehenga and top the list of trending designer lehengas to choose from this season. Embroidered lehengas are all about elegance and minimalist charm, which is more than worth a shot.

Floral is the Way to Go!

Flowers add zeal, sophistication, subtle charm, and some cool to your designer lehenga. The floral print can be worn in many different ways. Try a flowing floral lehenga with a simple dupatta and pair it with a solid contrasting choli.

Add glamor and elegance to your outfit that can be styled in many ways. You could also try a single-tone lehenga with a floral choli and dupatta, which gives you a good and royal look.

You Can’t Ignore the Trendy Frills in Pastel Colors

Pastels are in, and the ruffle concept in lehengas is sure to look great. Spice this with floral designs and a ruffled hem, giving you a regal look. You get an understated yet stunning look even with minimal jewelry or heavy earrings.

You can also try a pastel-shaded flare in your lehenga design and a charming ruffled blouse still widely used in the Indian fashion industry. This style works best for women with smaller waists, adding volume and giving you the perfect formal look.

The Evergreen Black Lehenga

Black is stunning and mystical and inspires awe in all who see it. The perfect combination of black lehenga with golden hints brings a magical designer look, which can further be highlighted with embellished embroidery on the blouse. This will add oodles of grace and glamor that will grab everyone's attention.

The Glamorous Beige and Gold

You must move over the brightly colored lehengas and stick to dazzling beige and gold. This golden lehenga with defines class in one word when done up with embellished gold blouse and a flowing layer! Match it with a stylish dupatta, go minimal with your jewelry, and see how it perfectly suits every formal event.

The Net Never Goes Out of Fashion

Net lehengas are an excellent choice that will turn heads and set you apart from the crowd with their stunning simplicity. You can find various styles of net lehengas in mesmerizing shades and delicate designs.

Go for a ruffled blouse and make a style statement in your mesh. The best part about this style is the lightness and airiness of the fabric, which keeps you comfortable.

Confused About Colors? – Go Multi-Coloured

Multi-coloured lehengas are the in-thing today, and many fashion designers are bringing this trend on their ramp-walks. Investing in a modern multi-colored lehenga is perfect for occasions like mehndi, cocktails, or dinner nights.

You can opt for a cut design or an embroidered fabric that draws the eye to the perfect amalgamation of various colors on your flowing skirt. This is one of the modern lehengas you've wanted to try.

Stylish Lehenga Choli With Jacket

A modern lehenga with a jacket is now in fashion at weddings. You can wear a long overcoat or a short-cropped jacket over your blouse to give it a contemporary twist coat.

The unique thing about this garment is that it adds volume if you are on the thinner side and covers extra flaps if you are on the heavier side.

Slay With Sequins

Add a touch of sequins and give your lehenga a modern twist. Embellishments and sequins make that silver or golden lehenga look rich and stunning when paired with a cropped blouse.

The shine on your lehenga will make it even more glamorous. You can opt for an intricate dotted sequin patch on a black lehenga that can transform the entire outfit and set it apart from other regular lehengas.

Conclusion

A designer lehenga is expensive, it should be exceptional but comfort always comes first when choosing the best designer bridal lehenga. Go for vibrant shades that will brighten your look while beaming elegance and royalty.

Match your lehenga with the ideal blouse and enhance your look with stylish accessories and jewelry. The trends mentioned above should be enough to help you choose the most modern and trending lehenga for yourself.