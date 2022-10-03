Berklee Indian Ensemble to perform at BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender in Pune

Berklee Indian Ensemble | Source

The NH7 Weekender music festival, which is scheduled to take place in Pune from November 25-27, has announced its first line-up of artists, a stunning ensemble of local and global performers. Over 40 artists have been roped in to set the stage ablaze with a mix of genres spanning Hip Hip, Rock, Metal, and Electronic.

The festival will see performances by international artists like American folk rock band The Lumineers, and Dirty Loops, a Swedish Jazz, R&B/Soul, Pop band, along with Berklee Indian Ensemble, that bring to the fore a new sound inspired by the entire spectrum of Indian music, with influences ranging from the hip-hop to Middle Eastern undertones. The festival also promises to showcase electrifying performances from our very own Bloodywood, The F16s, Yashraj, and Hanumankind.

Others in the homegrown category include Dappest + adL as well as Parekh and Singh. Adding to the excitement will be Easy Wanderlings, Tejas, VelvetMeetsATimeTraveller, Kraken, Gutslit, Trees For Toothpicks, Pacifist, Dohnraj & The Peculiars, Rudy Mukta, Wild Wild Women, Adi, Karshni, Kamakshi Khanna, Gouri & Aksha, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Fox in The Garden, Utsavi Jha, Saachi, Shreyas Iyengar, Rawal X Bharg and Perp X Linfomation. And there’s more to be announced very soon! The festival is an IP of NODWIN Gaming, the Gaming and eSports arm of Nazara Technologies and presented by BACARDÍ Experiences.

Sameeksha Uniyal, Brand Lead, BACARDÍ India and South East Asia added, "Continuing our brand aim of keeping consumers at the heart of everything we do, we are thrilled to announce our artist line up for the 13th edition of BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender! Featuring some of the world’s most talented artists from multiple genres and backgrounds, NH7 will once again empower consumers to do what moves them while experiencing the happiest music festival in India. We are eagerly looking forward to providing a space for our audience to enjoy, explore and discover music like never before, as they are the backbone that makes our festival a pulsating, rocking success."

Since the festival’s journey began in 2010, BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender has been instrumental in bringing together some phenomenal talent for an equally passionate and an increasingly growing number of music fans. From starting off as a home for indie musicians to connect with their fans, it has grown exponentially over the last decade, both sonically and as a community.