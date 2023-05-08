Bengaluru doctor of holistic medicine attends King Charles's Coronation ceremony and tea party

Dr Issac Mathai | Soukya

Dr Issac Mathai, the founder and chairman of SOUKYA holistic centre, International Holistic Centre, which provides health treatment in the form of Ayurveda, homeopathy, yoga, and naturopathy, was invited to the coronation of King Charles.

King Charles and Queen Camilla have visited the Holistic Centre, situated just 26 kilometres away from Bengaluru, seven times from 2018 to 2023. The newly crowned King also celebrated his 71st birthday at the facility in 2019.

The Bengaluru doctor is also one of the wellness consultants for the royal couple, visiting them about three times a year at their residence. He was invited to the king’s coronation ceremony on May 6 along with his wife, Suja, co-founder and executive director of Soukya.

“I am honoured to be a part of the king’s special day. It speaks volumes about the trust they have in me and my skills,” Mathai informed Vogue.

Mathai is known for his holistic and customised approach to healing. His long consultation sessions often end with wellness schedules that include Homeopathy, Ayurveda, naturopathy medicines, diet, massages, yoga and acupuncture, acupressure and reflexology sessions.

“The goal is to heal a person as a whole; his/her mind, body, emotions and spirit, to strike the perfect balance in the body, and traditional wellness sciences can help one achieve that,” says Mathai.