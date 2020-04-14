Bengali New Year: WhatsApp messages, images that you can send to wish people subho noboborsho

Spring is in the air, and with it has arrived a new year and harvest festivals in several parts of India. From Vaishakhi and Bihu to Poila Baisakh and Puthandu -- the 14th of April saw many across the country celebrate.

And while the novel coronavirus has been a dampener when it comes to social gatherings and community events, the sentiments remain as strong as ever. In fact, with people cnfined to their homes, it is perhaps more necessary than ever to use virtual means to greet your near and dear ones.

This article is focused on the Bengali New Year, otherwise known as Poila Baisakh, and we have put together a list of messages and images that you can send to your friends and family to wish them.

1. I hope the new year fulfills all your desires and wishes. Happy Bengali New Year to you!

2. Let this new year bring you peace, joy and fulfillment. Subho Noboborsho!

3. Withing you a new year filled with happiness and dreams come true. Subho Noboborsho to you and your family.

4.