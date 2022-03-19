Beatitude is the new name for designer wear!

March 19: Designer wear has picked up dramatically in the past few years. More and more people are now opting for designer sarees, dresses, designer blouses for their big and small occasions. With increased demand, there are also plentiful options to pick designer wear. However, for the modern customer, either the couture is still far more expensive than what they wish to spend, or they often get designs that are labelled as a designer but are neither exclusive, of good quality, nor unique in any way. This is where Beatitude – a leading online brand for handcrafted and designer wear comes to the forefront. Beatitude has a vast range of exclusive, handcrafted and designer sarees that are painstakingly curated by their in-house designers and master weavers. Available in various fabrics, Beatitude has designer sarees, lehengas, salwar suits and even designer blouses.

“Today’s customer is far more educated about the variety of fabrics, weaves, and crafts. They are well-travelled and have global tastes. They have stronger spending power, better clarity on what they need, along with a strong preference towards unique, exclusive, and exquisite pieces. This has given a tremendous boost to our designer wear portfolio”, says Pushkar Shukla, Managing Director Beatitude.

The company started around 6 years ago with a vision to take the local weaving art to a global stage. They began with unique handloom and handcrafted sarees and soon became a preferred destination for designer wear. With a solid customer base spread across the globe, Beatitude consistently aims at providing unique experiences to its patrons. Many Indian celebrities love their designer sarees.

“We have a beautiful ecosystem of weavers, designers, operational teams and our customers that together make our Beatitude family. Each cog of this family wheel is an integral part of the system, and thus, it is our constant endeavour to make their lives better, give them experiences that last forever”, says Akanksha Shukla, Co-founder Beatitude. She adds, “Our weavers are extraordinary craftsmen, but our designers give them a global outlook to create designs and motifs that appeal to our customers. Our internal teams put their hearts and souls to ensure our deliveries are perfect in all senses. And in the end, our customers keep coming back to us as we offer them the best quality, best pricing, an experience they love and a complete value for money. This has helped us grow so well in such little time. Together, we all work hard to ensure that Beatitude is a happy place for all.”

Beatitude’s luxurious designer wear that appeals highly to modern women can be checked and bought from www.beatitude.in

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 11:43 PM IST