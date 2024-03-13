Beach Love: 5 Coastal Areas For A Perfect Summer Trip

Summer vacation is just around the corner and what's better than going to a beautiful beach and getting soaked in water. The hot days of summer need some cool and fresh beachy days to escape the heat. India has one of the most beautiful coastal landscapes and beaches to offer you. So pack your sunscreen as we delve into the top 5 best beaches to go this summer season in India.

Lakshadweep Island

Lakshadweep Island, which has been in the news lately, is a great beach destination for this summer vacation. Some of the popular beaches in Lakshadweep Island includes Agatti Beach, Kiltan Beach, Kavaratti Beach and many more. It has less populated air and a great ocean view for beach lovers. It also includes many activities like sailing, scuba diving, snorkeling, knee boat rides, etc.

Canva

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Located in the Bay of Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar island are very popular for their beaches in India. It includes a small group of different islands which have beaches like Elephant Beach, Radhanagar Beach, Vijaynagar Beach and more. These beaches have mesmerising scenic beauty and crystal-clear water with marine habitat. You can do different activities like swimming, surfing, sunbathing, jet-skiing, paragliding, glass boat ride and more.

Canva

Kerala

Kerala has some of the most developed and beautiful beaches in India. Beaches in Kerala include Kovalam Beach, Marari Beach, Alappuzha Beach and many more. Kovalam Beach consists of three small beaches- Lighthouse Beach, Hawa Beach and Samudra Beach. Activities like snorkeling, water skiing, catamaran rides, surfing, etc. are available there.

Canva

Beaches in Tamil Nadu

Beaches in Tamil Nadu include beautiful beaches like Kanyakumari Beach, Marina Beach, Mahabalipuram Beach, etc. You can have a great time at these beaches with activities like sunbathing, surfing, visiting crocodile banks, watching beautiful views and more. Some beaches are quiet and peaceful for relaxing and watching sunsets.

Canva

Goa

Goa should be your top destination to visit this summer, as one of the most popular beaches in India is located in Goa. Few of the popular beaches in Goa include Baga Beach, Candolim Beach, Calangute Beach and Anuja Beach. They offer you a variety of activities like scuba diving, jet-skiing, paragliding, banana boat ride, speed boat ride, water surfing and much more. Beaches in Goa are more lively with music, night beach parties and many water-sport activities.