Bangalore This Weekend: Pottery Workshop, Live Performances And Much More To Keep You Regaled

Bangalore is seeing some of the most different events this weekends. From therapeutic evening with Pottery classes or a fun night with Rock Band Music, choose a event according to your mood.
Tribute To Aerosmith Ft. D2D
D2D Live Performance | Bookmyshow
Enjoy the live performance by Darjeeling To Delhi (D2D) band. If you love hard rock music and rockstar performances then you have to watch the Tribute to AEROSMITH by D2D in Bangalore. Aerosmith is an American band formed back in 1970 in Boston.
When: Saturday, 30th March 2024 | 9:00 PM
Where: Hard Rock Cafe, Bengaluru
Rajkumari by Nayab Midha
Poetry and Storytelling show | Bookmyshow
If you are a Poetry lover then you don't want to miss out on the live poetry and storytelling show 'Rajkumari' by Nayab Midha . Spend your weekend with some playful words and emotions in audio format, understanding the depth of spoken words and its value.
When: Saturday, 30th March 2024 to Sunday, 12th May 2024
Where: Multiple Venues
Live performances by Symphony Orchestra of India and UnErase Poetry
Live Orchestra and Poetry | Bookmyshow
Experience the ultimate Orchestra performance in Bangalore for free. The first edition of NCPA@thepark is now in Bangalore with evening dedicated to light classical music performance and poetry night. The Symphony Orchestra Of India is the country's first and only orchestra who will perform at the event.
When: Saturday, 30th March 2024 | 6:00 PM
Where: Freedom Park, Bengaluru
Pottery Workshop
Pottery Workshop in Bangalore | Bookmyshow
Want to start the Art of Pottery, but don't know where to start? Pottery Workshop in Bangalore has brought you an effective workshop where you can learn from the profession and have a peaceful therapeutic time with yourself or your friends.
When: Friday, 29th March 2024 to Sunday, 31st March 2024
Where: Lahe Lahe, Bengaluru
Speed Dating
Speed Dating event in Bangalore | Bookmyshow
Tired of online dating apps? Then try Speed dating, an event where you can meet people and play fun games. Make friends, lovers, soulmates and much more. So get ready to have a fun evening with some stranger who can be your future soulmate. Find your partner or love of your life in this small world with speed dating.
When: Saturday, 30th March 2024 to Wednesday, 17th April 2024
Where: Multiple Venues