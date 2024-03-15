 Bangalore This Weekend: From Attending A Comedy Show To Dancing To Bollywood Music, List Of Events You Need To Catch Up!
A lot more laughter and a lot more dancing is what we see happening in Bangalore this weekend. Know everything that is happening this weekend in Bangalore.

Aanchal Chaudhary Updated: Friday, March 15, 2024, 08:02 PM IST
Leave your boring plan behind and get set to have the most wonderful weekend with a few of the most fun events happening this week. Want to watch a circus or music concert? Everything you need to do this weekend is here. A lot more laughter and a lot more dancing are what we see happening in Bangalore this weekend.

Olympia Circus Show, Bangalore

Olympia Circus 

If you are someone who misses watching the circus, Then you have an amazing chance to watch Olympia Circus, where top international acrobats, gymnasts, and sensational acts will be performed. Leave the boring weekend behind and join to watch amazing acts at the Olympia Circus. 

When: Friday 15th March, 2024 to Sunday 31st March, 2024 

Where: Family Fun Fair, Bangalore 

Soulful Evening with Sonu Nigam in Bangalore

Sonu Nigam Live 

When: Sunday 17th March, 2024 | 7:30 PM onwards. 

Where: Bhartiya Mall, Bangalore 

Stand-up comedy by Gaurav Kapoor

Gaurav Kapoor Live 

Fill your weekend with laughter and fun with some stand-up comedy shows. Very talented and very funny, Gaurav Kappor is here this weekend to make you laugh with his jokes and talks in his live show. 

When: Saturday 16th March, 2024 to Sunday 30th June 2024 

Where: Multiple Venues 

Bollywood Night in Bangalore

Glow in the Dark 

If you are someone who likes to party every weekend, The party was a little different with Exocita Glow in the Dark, with Bollywood music and neon lights. Not just that, but free face painting, free drinks available for the ladies, free live sticks, and more! 

When: Saturday 16th March, 2024 | 10 PM 

Where: EOD- End Of The Day, Bangalore 

Free Standup comedy in Bangalore

Comics at Cubbon 

Want to watch stand-up comedy but don’t want to spend money? Don’t worry, we got back. Watch free standup comedy with the upcoming standup comedy artists in Bangalore. Start your lazy weekend morning with some laughter and joy that will make your whole day better. Support some of the upcoming stand-up artists and their talents for free. 

When: Sunday 17th March, 2024 to Sunday 28th April, 2024 

Where: Outside Karnataka High Court, Bangalore 

