Bangalore This Weekend: Experience Movie Under The Sky, Taylor Swift Night And Much More

Weekends are meant for outings with family, friends or solo. If you don't have any plans yet, make now from the list of events we have got you in Bengaluru. Enjoy the night with a concert or spend time with your kids at fun games; there is everything covered this weekend in your city.

Gajendra Verma Live In Concert

Live Concert | Bookmyshow

Get ready for an electrifying music night as Gajendra Verma is all set for a live concert in Bengaluru. Experience Indian pop, melody, and Bollywood hits that you can groove to all night.

When: Saturday, 20th April 2024 | 6:00 PM

Where: Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Play 'N' Learn Phoenix Marketcity Bangalore

Play and learn activities | Bookmyshow

Take your kids out this weekend for some fun games and a learning evening. A premium active Edu Fun is created for children aged 7 years and below. Ball pool, trampoline, organic seed pit, role play town and many more games and activities are waiting for you kids.

When: 19th April 2024 - 30th April 2024

Where: Play N Learn, Phoenix Marketcity: Whitefield

Under The Sky Movie Night - DDLJ Movie

Under The Sky Movie Night | Bookmyshow

Watch the iconic movie DDLJ under the sky; the Marriott Bangalore Whitefield is bringing the popular Hindi movie to an open-air cinema. Take your gang or your partner for the ultimate movie night experience.

When: Saturday, 20th April 2024 | 8:00 PM

Where: Bengaluru Marriott Hotel: Whitefield

The Tortured Poets - A Taylor Swift Live Tribute

Taylor Swift Night |

All swifties assemble! You are invited to an amazing Taylor Swift night. Join a heartfelt tribute concert honouring Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department album launch. Dress up as your favourite era and tune in to enjoy Taylor Night with the Swifties

When: Sunday, 21st April 2024 | 7:00 PM

Where: Dhwani Indiranagar, Bengaluru

Pottery Date

Pottery Workshop | Bookmyshow

Still, making boring date plans with your lover? Delve into the world of art and learning with your partner. Craft love and clay at Pottery Date, where you'll embark on the journey of learning art while spending quality time with your partner.

When: 19th April 2024 - 26th May 2024

Where: Multiple Venues

