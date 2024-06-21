Bangalore This Weekend: Concerts, Art Workshops, Comedy Shows And Much More

Are you still searching for something to do this weekend? Your search ends here! We have got you a list of most exciting and interesting events happening this weekend in Bengaluru. From concert nights or art workshops, the weekends look lively in the town.

Sanam India Tour

The popular band is back with a bang with their India Tour. India's favourite band, SANAM, consisting of Sanam Puri, Samar Puri, Venky S and Keshav Dhanraj, is all set to captivate the fans in Bangalore. Performing some of their hit songs on the stage, get ready to groove and vibe to old classics with a modern twist in your city.

When: Saturday, June 22, 2024 | 4 PM

Where: Jayamahal Palace Hotel, Bengaluru

Writer's Meetup

If you are a writer or passionate about writing, then you must not miss this event happening this weekend in your town. Writer's Meetup is a place to meet and greet fellow writers and literary enthusiasts. Explore some new collaborations or connect with your favourite writers. This event promises to create unforgettable memories for you.

When: Saturday, June 22, 2024

Where: Multiple Venues

Yoga Day Celebration

Every year, International Yoga Day is observed on June 21. However, it is important to understand daily yoga and medication's importance in our lives. If you are a yoga professional or someone who wants to start their fitness journey with yoga, then this place is for you.

Prashanth Savanur, an internationally certified yoga teacher, will be guiding you through the basics of yoga. The event highlights a chance to check your immunity and how to naturally improve your immunity. Don't miss this special chance on the occasion of Yoga Day.

When: Saturday, June 22, 2024 | 6:30 AM

Where: Global Malls, Divinity, Bengaluru

Canvas Painting Workshop

What's better than having an art session on the weekend? Art is a therapy which helps you to escape from the bad times of life and feel better. If you are a beginner who wants to start your art journey, then this workshop is for you. The Acrylic Painting on Canvas event will delve into the basics of painting on canvas, using acrylic paint and creating a beautiful landscape using your art. Make memories with your art partner, take a load of pictures, take beautiful art to your home and make an unforgettable memory you'll forever cherish.

When: Saturday, June 22, 2024

Where: Art beat, Bengaluru

Standup Comedy Show

We cannot miss standup comedy shows during the weekends. Some of the popular comedy artists are here to make you laugh hard at the ultimate comedy show. Go with your family or with your friends to have the best live comedy experience.

When: June 21, 2024 - June 23, 2024

Where: Cafe Reset, Bengaluru

