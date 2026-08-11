Badshah Dons ₹3.81 Crore Greubel Forsey Watch On Samay Raina's India’s Got Latent; Here's A Look At The Luxe Timepiece |

Rapper and singer Badshah recently appeared on a bonus episode of Samay Raina's popular comedy show India's Got Latent. While the episode has been generating plenty of hilarious moments and social media chatter, eagle-eyed watch enthusiasts have also turned their attention to the rapper's wrist and the extraordinarily expensive timepiece he was wearing.

Badshah was reportedly seen sporting a Greubel Forsey GMT Balancier Convexe, featuring a titanium case, silver-toned dial and striking red strap. The haute horlogerie creation is estimated to be worth around ₹3.81 crore, making it one of the most eye-catching elements of his appearance.

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The watch is far from an ordinary luxury accessory. Greubel Forsey is known for creating highly complicated mechanical watches in extremely limited numbers, with an emphasis on intricate engineering, hand finishing and unconventional three-dimensional designs.

For his look, he opted for a relaxed half-sleeved T-shirt by BADFIT, Golden heart T-shirt, worth ₹2,499. He paired it with beige baggy pants and completed the look with Amiri MMY Bones Sneakers worth ₹57,510.

For Badshah, the bold red strap adds another layer of personality to the otherwise highly technical timepiece. The combination of the contemporary design, unusual dial architecture and vibrant strap fits seamlessly with the rapper's penchant for statement-making luxury.

The timepiece is also designed to display multiple time zones, making the GMT function an important part of its identity. Its complex construction and lightweight titanium architecture further contribute to its appeal among serious watch collectors.