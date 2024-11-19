 Babies At Risk Of Developing Early Asthma If Mothers Are Regularly Exposed To Chemicals In Shampoos & Lotions; Reveals Study
Babies born to mothers with exposure to everyday chemicals present in lotions and shampoos during pregnancy may be at high risk of developing allergic diseases such as asthma, according to a study.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 04:42 PM IST
Researchers at Kumamoto University analysed data from over 3,500 mother-child pairs to find a potential link between exposure to certain everyday chemicals during pregnancy and the development of asthma in children. The findings published in the journal Environmental Pollution showed that exposure to high levels of butylparaben -- a chemical commonly used in personal care products like lotions and shampoos -- during early pregnancy was associated with a 1.54-fold increase in the risk of asthma in children.

The study also showed that boys born to mothers exposed to 4-nonylphenol -- a chemical found in some cleaning products and plastics -- had 2.09 times higher odds of developing asthma. However, no such association was observed in girls. "These results emphasise the need for careful evaluation of chemical exposure during pregnancy," said Dr. Shohei Kuraoka from Kumamoto University. "Understanding these risks allows us to develop better guidelines to protect maternal and child health," Kuraoka added. The team researchers measured 24 types of phenols in urine samples collected from pregnant women.

They then tracked the health of their children until the age of four. The findings highlight the importance of understanding how everyday chemical exposures might contribute to respiratory and allergic conditions in children. Some phenols, such as nonylphenol, are known to be endocrine disruptors. Previous studies have shown that exposure to them has contributed to the recent increase in allergic diseases such as asthma. While the study provides groundbreaking insights, the researchers also acknowledge limitations, such as not measuring phenol levels in children directly. They urged the need for future studies to explore these mechanisms further and establish safe exposure thresholds.

