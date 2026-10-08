Ayurveda's Trusted Remedies For Toothache And Throat Problems

We all suffer from toothaches or throat aches from time to time. You can use home remedies to treat them. Ayurveda provides such remedies with maximum effect and no harm. Acharya Balkrishnaji, co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, discusses toothache and throat issues, ayurvedic home remedies, and relevant Patanjali products for treatment.

Reasons Behind Toothache and Throat Issues

A toothache occurs when the tooth's inner nerve gets irritated. Causes include tooth decay, dental swelling, broken teeth, gum diseases, damaged crowns or fillings, teeth grinding, wisdom teeth issues, sinus infections, and facial nerve problems. Ayurveda says toothache or dantashoola results from an imbalance of the Vata Dosha in the oral cavity.

Throat issues like enlarged thyroid occurs due to iodine deficit, autoimmune diseases, and hormonal shifts. Enlarged tonsils result from viral or bacterial infections, allergies, and chronic irritation.

Ayurveda offers holistic home remedies to treat them without side effects. Learn about some ayurvedic ingredients suggested by Acharya Balkrishnaji, along with useful Patanjali products to protect and treat your teeth and throat.

5 Ayurvedic Home Remedies to Treat Toothache and Throat Issues

Kachnar Bark: Acharya Balkrishnaji mentions, “Burn Kachnar bark and powder it—or by using the charcoal obtained from burning the Kachnar tree—as a tooth powder; this strengthens the gums and beautifies the teeth, while permanently removing primary disorders. It is a highly effective remedy for dental issues. In cases of goitre, enlarged throat or tonsils, boiling 20 grams of the bark in 200 grams of water until the volume reduces to one-fourth, and then drinking the strained decoction, will provide relief for these conditions, including thyroid-related problems.”

Clove Oil: One of the best ingredients to treat toothache or dental issues is clove oil. It has eugenol, a natural painkiller and anti-inflammatory properties. Apply clove oil on the affected tooth by thinning a drop of it in carrier oils. Ensure you don’t swallow it.

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Neem: Neem has antiseptic and antibacterial properties. Use a fresh, tender neem twig to brush your teeth, or apply the neem paste to the affected area to treat. Or boil the leaves in water and rinse the mouth with the liquid to reduce bacteria.

Ginger: High in magnesium, potassium and essential nutrients, ginger has anti-inflammatory goodness that manages any swelling and keeps the thyroid healthy. Have ginger tea or an herbal decoction like ginger juice with honey. You can also use ginger in a decent amount in meals.

Mulethi: This herb is known for dealing with inflamed tonsils and throat inflammation with its antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. Have it as a tea to soothe the inflammation. Or blend mulethi powder with honey to create a paste and keep having it twice a day.

Patanjali uses ayurvedic methods to develop the right products. Patanjali Advanced Dant Kanti Manjan (100 Gms) treats and helps avoid pain in the gums and teeth, treats bad breath and plaque, lowers teeth sensitivity, and maintains oral health. It has ayurvedic ingredients such as babul, neem, ajwain, mint, turmeric, harad, meswak, and mulethi.

Or use Patanjali Dant Kanti Medicated Oral Gel Toothpaste (100 Gms). It provides relief from teeth and gum sensitivity, treats oral bacteria, discomfort from gingivitis and toothaches, and keeps your mouth fresh and healthy.

Divya Khadiradi Vati (24 Gms) contains ingredients like khair saar, javitri, kapoor, and supari. It provides respite from throat issues like irritation and distress related to tonsils. It treats mouth ulcers and tooth decay, boosts gum health, and provides mouth freshness.

Toothache or throat issues will be the past with the help of ayurveda, home remedies from Acharya Balkrishnaji, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, and Patanjali products.