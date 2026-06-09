Ayurveda’s Natural Relief For Migraines, Headaches And Insomnia

Many of us have taken modern medicine for migraines, headaches, and insomnia, but these often only help for a short time and can cause side effects. Ayurveda, on the other hand, offers natural, long-term solutions for both direct and indirect neurological problems. Swami Ramdev, co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, highlights these remedies and recommends Patanjali products to support healing.

What are insomnia, headaches, and migraines?

First and foremost, while insomnia and migraines are neurological issues, headaches are primarily not, but are closely connected to the machineries of the brain.

Migraines are called draining neurological disorders, which cause headaches along with issues like auras, nausea, and harsh reactions to sound and light. Ayurveda terms it 'Ardhavabhedaka' or a headache type affecting half of the head. This partly genetic and partly externally caused issue happens due to issues like stress, hormones, sensory aggravations, sleep issues, and sudden changes in weather.

Headache, meanwhile, is not primarily a neurological issue, since factors like dehydration, stress, and other ailments can also cause it. But migraine or tension-type headaches are based on neurology. Ayurveda calls headaches 'Shirashoola' caused by imbalances of the doshas.

Insomnia is commonly considered a neurological and circadian rhythm ailment. It is due to hyperarousal of the nervous system, in which the brain fails to shift from the waking state to the sleep state. Ayurveda calls insomnia, or 'Anidra', a Vata Dosha imbalance.

Swami Ramdev now mentions Ayurvedic solutions to treat them and the Patanjali products for the same.

4 Ayurvedic Solutions to Treat Insomnia, Headache, and Migraine

Almond Oil: Swami Ramdev suggests consuming almond oil first thing in the morning or putting a few drops in your nose before going to sleep at night. “It works well to manage migraines, weak memory, heaviness in the head, paralysis, Parkinson’s disease, depression, and sinus issues. It is especially effective to treat headaches and insomnia. When you massage your head with it, it works well on all the above-mentioned ailments.” Patanjali Roghan Badam Shirin (60 ml and 150 ml) is created from the best almonds. It strengthens the mind while calming the nervous system. It is also good to massage your body. Or put it in warm milk.

Cow Ghee: Swami Ramdev suggests putting four drops of cow ghee in each nostril to manage insomnia and migraine. Nasya is a traditional Ayurvedic method used to manage the nervous system, lower tension, and help relax. Patanjali’s Aastha Cow Ghee (200 ml) is a healthy Nasya option or can be included in food.

Nirgundi: Swami Ramdev says, “When you put four drops of fresh juice of nirgundi leaves in the nostrils, it is beneficial in treating headaches, Kapha disorders, and migraines." Nasya clears any excess Kapha and has anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties to calm the nerves and blood vessels in migraine.

Other Herbs: For headaches and migraines, Brahmi is a known neurological coolant and cognitive refresher that soothes nerves and manages stress-related migraines. Ginger also lowers throbbing or nausea. For insomnia, Ashwagandha reduces hyper-reaction in the nervous system while balancing the cortisol and stress reaction. Shankhapushpi balances cognitive function and lowers irritability in nerves. It helps deal with insomnia induced by emotional stress. Divya Shankhapushpi Churna (100 g) as a brain tonic improves memory, lowers stress and anxiety, and boosts sleep quality. Or use Divya Brahmi Churna (200 g as a brain tonic, apart from a nerve relaxant. It manages headaches and migraines by soothing the nervous system. Its cooling properties calm the mind and body and provide relief from heat-related or aching headaches. It is great to boost relaxation and provide better sleep.

Fearing insomnia, migraine, and headache can be dealt with through these Ayurvedic tips from Swami Ramdev, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, and the right Patanjali products.