Ayurveda’s Guide To Mindful Intermittent Fasting And Digestive Health

The newest term making the rounds of healthy eating is intermittent fasting. Many are talking about its positive impact on their overall health. But you have to follow a pattern for it to be effective. Learn all about this fast, the Ayurvedic method to conduct it, and the Patanjali products perfect to implement intermittent fasting.

All About Intermittent Fasting

Intermittent fasting is an eating pattern involving cycles of fasting and eating. It focuses more on the timing. Most choose it to manage weight, boost insulin sensitivity and cellular repair, improve brain, heart and metabolic health, and lower chronic inflammation.

The types include fasting for 16 hours and consuming meals in an eight hours’ time frame. Another suggests eating healthy food for five days a week and keeping a strict calorie count on two non-consecutive days. The third kind involves fasting on alternative days.

Regarding intermittent fasting, the issues most commonly faced include feeling hungry, getting cravings, feeling tired and drained, being irritable, facing mood swings, facing concentration issues, and going out to eat, especially with others, due to restrictions.

Ayurveda calls this fasting 'upavasa' or 'langhana' (lightning fasting). It boosts the digestive fires and removes toxins. It majorly focuses on adapting the eating windows depending on your doshas and the natural body cycle.

It is now time to focus on the ayurvedic way to conduct intermittent fasting and find the Patanjali products perfect for doing the same.

3 Ayurvedic Ways to Do Intermittent Fasting

As per Dosha: Vata Dosha is air and space, and so one must do the 12-hour fast, as longer fasting impacts anxiety, dries skin, and causes reduction. Kapha Dosha is an earth and water one. Thus, choose the 16 to 18 hours of fasting to manage weight and tiredness. Pitta Dosha is fire and water, so go for 14 to 16 hours of fasting, as the dosha’s healthy appetite cannot stand breakfast skipping.

Routines: Hydration is essential in intermittent fasting. Avoid cold or iced drinks. Instead, drink warm water or herbal drinks to boost the digestive fires. Detoxify with habits like tongue scraping, self-massage with herbal oil, and oil pulling.

Food to Consume: Avoid cold and raw food since they impact digestion. Warm, well-cooked and digestible food like warm soups and broths, spiced porridge or oatmeal, stews, steamed veggies and legumes, fruits, and khichdi are important. Vata Dosha should go for warm and grounding food, while Pitta Dosha should eat to calm their internal heat. Kapha Dosha should choose light and digestion-boosting food. Include spices like fennel, cumin, coriander, ginger, black pepper, cinnamon, turmeric, cayenne pepper and cloves.

Patanjali’s ayurvedic system offers healthy food options. Patanjali Pushtahar Dalia (500 Gms) is a healthy breakfast or meal option. Made from cracked wheat, moong dal, pearl millet, rice, white sesame, and ajwain, cook it with water or milk and add salt and spices.

A healthy meal option is Patanjali Soya Nutri Chunks (200 Gms). This nutritious plant-based protein option can be used to make many healthy dishes. For khichdi, use Patanjali Unpolished Mix Pulses (500 Gms and 1 kg). This great source of protein has natural flavours and nutrients. It has chana dal, moong dal, masoor (whole) dal, urad chilka, and arhar dal.

For snacking, choose Patanjali Mix Dry Fruits with Berries and Seeds (250 Gms and 500 Gms). It has a mixture of dry fruits, nuts, and seeds for sweet flavours and nutrients.

Intermittent fasting is a great health option if followed with Ayurvedic teachings and using Patanjali products.