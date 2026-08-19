Ayurveda Offers Herbal Solutions & Mindful Habits To Tackle India’s Growing Sleep Troubles

Health experts always refer to sleep as an essential component of healthy living. Lack of sleep or related issues, including disorders, can be deadly if not treated promptly. India is now facing many sleep-related health troubles. Ayurveda offers effective solutions. Learn about these sleep issues, Ayurvedic tips to manage, and Patanjali products for good sleep.

The Silent Sleep Crisis in India

Our country’s silent sleep crisis is serious since around 60% of adults get less than the suggested seven to eight hours of non-stop sleep. This results from unchecked obstructive sleep apnoea, chronic insomnia, and lifestyle-related sleep deficit.

The reasons include work habits such as late-night work, travelling, and shifts, misuse of technology, such as excessive screen time and exposure to blue light, noise pollution in urban areas, crowded areas, and the regularisation of hustle culture.

Prolonged sleep troubles result in the risk of chronic ailments such as type 1 diabetes, obesity, heart attacks, hypertension and strokes, cognitive impairment, and extreme tiredness resulting in accidents on roads or at work.

You are facing sleep troubles when you notice signs such as loud snoring, panting or choking while sleeping, feeling sleepy in the day, morning headaches, signs of insomnia, mood and focus troubles, and restless legs.

According to Ayurveda, the modern-day silent sleep crisis is due to a heavy Vata Dosha imbalance and is treatable with lifestyle changes and herbs. Here are Ayurveda-based tips to manage sleep crises along with info regarding related Patanjali products.

3 Ayurvedic Solutions to Treat Sleep Disorders

Herbal Support: Brahmi can calm the nervous system, while ashwagandha lowers stress and anxiety-related troubled sleep patterns. Valerian root manages insomnia by calming the mind and body. Shankhapushpi soothes the nerves. Sarpagandha treats chronic insomnia with its tranquillising quality. Tangara is beneficial for getting quality sleep.

Dietary Support: Have your last meal three hours before sleeping since well-digested food doesn’t affect sleep. Also, keep the dinner light. Avoid caffeine, spicy food or alcohol, as they disturb sleep. A glass of warm turmeric milk or warm chamomile tea calms the body before sleeping. Spices such as nutmeg, cardamom, and cinnamon in tiny amounts have a sedative effect.

Lifestyle Support: Ensure the bedroom is a calm and clutter-free space for relaxed sleep. Avoid screen time, since it creates havoc with the system and sleep. Certain Yogasanas and pranayama procedures provide peaceful and long-term sleep.

Patanjali has developed ayurvedic products to treat silent sleep crises. Divya Brahmi Churna (100 Gms) has the goodness of brahmi and works to ease tension and get good sleep. It treats mental tiredness and boosts attention, memory and overall brain health.

Patanjali Divya Medha Vati Extra Power (20 Gms) contains ayurvedic herbs such as brahmi, shankhapushpi, ashwagandha, and shatavar. It lowers stress, anxiety, tiredness and headaches, and deals with insomnia for peaceful sleep. It also boosts memory and focus.

Have Patanjali Fig (Anjeer) (250 Gms) or Patanjali Pista (250 Gms) or Patanjali Walnut Kernels (250 Gms) in small amounts at least two hours before sleep. Figs contain potassium and magnesium to relax muscles, while walnuts contain natural melatonin to manage the sleep cycle. The protein and vitamin B6 in pista are natural melatonin too.

It is easy to treat the silent sleep crisis in India with simple Ayurvedic methods and Patanjali products to help further.