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Living a healthy life becomes easier when you avoid misleading tips. However, food myths can harm your health and may have lasting effects if not addressed. You should understand how these myths affect your well-being and how Ayurveda, along with Patanjali products, can help correct them.

How Dietary Mistakes or Myths Harm Health

Maintaining good health is possible only with a balanced diet. What you eat is either healthy or harmful. Harmful dietary choices harm the digestive fires, build toxins, and develop issues in the Doshas, leading to lasting illnesses like obesity and heart issues.

These misunderstandings or myths can also be the cause of decreased nutrients, eating disorders, and slowing down of metabolism and lead to mental and neurological troubles. These food myths need to be corrected. Include Patanjali products for the same.

5 Food Myths to be Corrected

Fat is Bad for Health: Depriving yourself of good fat causes weight issues and a reduction of nutrients. The culprit is excessively processed oils and trans-fats that cause heart troubles and weight gain. Healthy fats in the right amount provides health benefits, like feeling full, brain health, cell building, and hormone creation. Patanjali Cow's Ghee (450ml and 950ml) boosts immunity levels, promotes digestive and cognitive health, and supports bone health and joint lubrication. It also balances the Vata and Pitta Doshas, contributing to overall good weight and skin health.

Natural Sweeteners Work ‘Always’: Natural sweetening ingredients like honey, palm sugar and jaggery technically are still sugar, but are better than processed white sugar. They contain good calories, more nutrients and antioxidants, are good for digestion, and are less processed. Their excess consumption, however, causes blood glucose to rise. Cooking or boiling makes honey toxic. Patanjali Madhuram Sugar (Jaggery Powder) (1 Kg) adds a caramel flavour to dishes. This natural sweetener is high in nutrients and antioxidants, like iron, zinc and selenium, improves immunity and digestion, purifies, helps manage respiratory health, and provides natural energy.

Too Much Water is Good for Health: Too much hydration harms the digestive fires, creates toxins, causes Dosha imbalances, and hampers the absorption of nutrients. Sip on water only when you feel thirsty, and at room temperature. Start mornings with a few drops of Patanjali Tulsi Panchang Juice (500 Ml) in water. This Ayurvedic medicine boosts immunity and respiratory health, fights infections, and keeps heart, oral, skin and digestive health optimum.

You Can Eat What You Want and When You Can: Your food consumption diet should only be as per your dosha and body type. Otherwise, it causes physical and mental ailments. Also, consume anything that is seasonal and local for long-lasting health benefits. A good breakfast option for any season is Patanjali Poha (500 Gms and 1 Kg), which is made with healthy ingredients and low calories. This light poha has low fat content, is non-sticky, and has good carbs. It is perfect for those looking to lose weight.

Fad Diets are Good: Fad diets good actually create issues, like poor digestion, leading to reduced nutrient absorption, muscle loss, and more. In fact, the no-gluten diet is only for those with coeliac issues. If you don’t have coeliac troubles, consuming such food leads to fibre-related troubles and low absorption of nutrients. For a healthy and tasty snack, consume Patanjali Namkeen Hing Chana (38 Gms and 200 Gms) with added benefits of hing.

Thus, it is time to understand food myths as per Ayurveda and follow a holistic diet suitable for your doshas and good health in the long run. Of course, Patanjali helps with its products.