Australia lifts all COVID-19 restrictions, apply for Australia PR now: Visas Avenue

It’s a great news for Australia immigration aspirants all over the world. The Australian government has lifted all Covid-19 restrictions form 6 July 2022 followingthe advice from CMO (Chief Medical Officer). Now, individuals orfamilies traveling to Australia by air or sea do not need tocompleteaDigital Passenger Declaration (DPD) or Maritime Travel Declaration (MTD), which was essential earlierto declare yourCOVID-19 vaccination status.

This also means that now, all eligible visa holders can travel to Australia without any requirement oftravel exemption.Hence, if you have plans to immigrate to Australia on PR (Permanent Residence) visa, this is an ideal time to prepare your immigration file and apply for relevant visa.

Australia to admit 160,000 new immigrants this year

Australia is one of the most popular immigration destinations in the world. It every year invite a significant number of immigrants on PR visa, skilled visa, study visa, visitor visa, etc.

This year, Department of Home Affairs (DHA), Australia will accept 160,000 new immigrants and most of these newcomers will get the invitation under the skilled visa categories (109,900 visa places). If you are a skilled professional looking to apply for Australia PR visa, you can choose to apply for any of the General Skilled Migration (GSM) category Permanent visas.Find below the most popular GSM skilled PR visas of Australia:

• Skilled Independent Visa Subclass 189- As the title suggests it is an independent point-tested skilled permanent visa. Hence, you do not need any nomination from Australian state/territory or sponsorship from a family member in Australia to apply for this visa.

• Skilled Nominated Visa Subclass 190: Subclass 190 visa is a point-tested and state nominated visa, which means, you need nomination from any state or territory government agency in Australia to apply for this visa.

Eligibility Requirements to apply for Australia skilled PR visa

Find below the eligibility criteria to apply for skilled PR visa in Australia:

• You must be under 45 years of age

• Make sure your occupation is there in relevant Skilled Occupation List of Australia

• Submit an approved English proficiency test, i.e. IELTS (International English Language Testing System) test result with minimum band score 6 in all four language abilities

• Provide the Skill Assessment report from an approved assessing authority, i.e. ACS, AACA, VETASSESS, etc.

• Submit Expression of Interest (EOI) and score minimum 65 points out of 100 in the online SkillSelect system, based on key profile factors, i.e. age, education, language skills, work experience, etc.

• Make availableMedical Fitness certificate for all family member as and when required

• Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) for all family members as and when asked by visa office

• Need State nomination if applying for a nominated visa, i.e. Subclass 190

Stepwise Process to Apply for Australia PR visa?

 To apply for skilled permanent visa, first, you need to check your occupation in the relevant high demand Skilled Occupation list (SOL) of Australia.

 Subsequently, obtain the required documents, i.e. IELTS test result and Skill Assessment report from an approved assessing authority

 Submit EOI in the Skill Select system and obtain minimum 65 points

 The relevant immigration authority will issue the Invitation to Apply (ITA) to top ranking candidates for a particular occupation

 On receipt of ITA from DHA, submit complete PR application along with documents to DHA.

