AURUS Amdavad: Jewels That Echo Sentiments and Carry Memories |

Jewellery is an object of permanence. Something that transcends the boundaries of age and time and gets passed on from one generation to another. While some pieces reﬂect our style, some become bearers of memories, becoming a part of our dresser, and some are too exquisite or imposing. While our culturally passionate hearts embrace these beautiful jewels, our minds today look out for pieces that are not imposing, are more wearable but still feel like owning an heirloom.

For Ahmedabad-based duo Puja and Kunal Shah, jewellery was not just a family heirloom that may gather dust in bank vaults for most of its life but beautiful objects of adornment that echoed the wearer's emotions.

Together, they created a world where the past and present meet and the resplendent beauty of India's rich craft heritage comes to life. Aurus , a young ﬁne jewellery brand, embarked on a remarkable journey in 2003 to preserve and celebrate India’s cultural legacy through the lens of ﬁne jewellery.

Puja, the creative force behind Aurus Amdavad, shared, “We believe jewellery should transcend the purpose of adornment. It has always been a strong medium of material memory, and weaves together tales of tradition and modernity. We immerse ourselves in the glorious tapestry of India's rich cultural heritage, ingeniously infusing it into our creations. We aim to craft jewellery that resonates with our roots while enchanting the contemporary world.”

Kunal's quest to transform the experience of jewellery buying, combined with Puja's love for and interest in art, culture, and history, birthed the brand that celebrates the woman of today. “We knew there were women in India and outside who would love our jewellery, and Instagram’s algorithm paved the path to that discovery. Everybody around us said that you can't sell ﬁne jewellery online. We went against the grain, kept applying ourselves and overcoming multiple challenges, and were persistent in attempting to change the way ﬁne jewellery sells in the country. And today, I can say that we are proof that ﬁne jewellery can indeed sell online,” says Kunal, the brand's co-founder.

Pioneering the Digital Frontier of Indian Fine Jewellery

The customer in India is rapidly evolving. It is discerning, diverse, and more conscious than ever. And the rise of digital media is making way for brands and businesses to be their publishers and presenting new opportunities to engage with their customers. For a young ﬁne jewellery brand, creating and retaining a unique voice as a desired brand and winning over a loyal “cult” following is a delicate dance. Owning up a unique space as a desired brand is a delicate dance: an art form that cannot get copied, faked, or adopted, especially in an industry that is primarily legacy-led and difﬁcult to navigate, at the least.

In the ever-evolving world of luxury jewellery, Aurus Amdavad emerges as a breath of fresh air, captivating enthusiasts with its innovative approach and distinct design philosophy. This young and dynamic brand has disrupted the traditional industry, infusing it with a new wave of creativity and a reverence for craft layered with sophistication.