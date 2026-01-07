 Astronaut Sunita Williams To Grace Kerala Literature Festival 2026 As Guest Of Honour In January: Know More
Renowned astronaut Sunita Williams will reportedly be the guest of honour at the Kerala Literature Festival, scheduled from January 22 to 26, 2026. Williams is celebrated for her remarkable achievements in space exploration, including becoming the first woman to fly on Boeing’s Starliner during its inaugural crewed test flight.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 11:59 AM IST
article-image
Indian Origin NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams (Screengrab) | X@msktripathi

According to the Kerala Literature Festival, Williams will share her stories on exploration, perseverance, and human resilience. The website stated, "The Kerala Literature Festival has always believed in expanding the idea of the fest to include science, discovery, leadership, and the human spirit. Sunita Williams represents the courage to explore the unknown and the discipline required to stretch human boundaries."

