 Assam's 600-Year-Old Sattriya Dance Performance At Kala Ghoda Arts Festival Wins Hearts | WATCH
Assam’s classical Sattriya dance captivated audiences at Mumbai’s Kala Ghoda Arts Festival. Presented by CultureKonnect Art Foundation, the performance featured young dancers, Dashavtar storytelling, and special acts like Shikhandini. Artists highlighted growing interest among Maharashtra’s youth, proving the festival remains a powerful platform for celebrating India’s diverse cultural heritage.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 06:07 PM IST
article-image
Assam's culture has stepped onto the platform of the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival in Mumbai. On the sixth day of the ongoing multidisciplinary festival, various dance and musical performances were showcased at the Horniman Circle Garden. One of which was the Assamese classical dance Sattriya, which caught viewers' attention.

The showcase of the 600-year-old dance form is being backed by CultureKonnect Art Foundation. Babita Baruah, advisor of the foundation, said, "We are performing at Kala Ghoda for the first time and we are amazed by the appreciation at the Kala Ghoda Art Festival. We just put it out on social media, and so many people from Pune, Thane, and of course from Mumbai are here to watch our performance."

WATCH VIDEO:

The performance includes dance features from young dancers, a special dance and storytelling performance on Dashavtar by Krishna Jadumoni Barbayan, who is also the Founder and Principal Director at CultureKonnect Art Foundation, followed by a special feature, Shikhandini, performed by Krishna & Dr. Devika Barthakur.

In the conversation with The Free Press Journal, Dr. Barthakur elaborated on how young students, even in Maharashtra, are excited to learn this art form. She said, "We are very happy to present the classical dance form of Assam in the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival. As we are performing in Maharashtra, the students here, as in ‘Marathi Mulgi’, are learning this dance form very dedicatedly, and they are getting scholarships from the government out of it and performing in various prestigious festivals with us."

The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival has become a hub for artists across the country to showcase their culture and artforms. From Tibetan artists to tribal dance & music representation, these performances are being appreciated by many, especially young audiences.

Noting this fact, Babita Baruah said, "I think it is important for us, especially for the younger generation, to embrace the culture and to engage the culture with an environment that is very relevant for them, and I think such a platform provides the right kind of opportunity."

The ongoing Kala Ghoda Arts Festival will commence on Sunday, February 8, after nine days filled with celebration of art and culture.

