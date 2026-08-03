Assam To Build 1 km Road In Honour Of First Woman Everest Summiteer Rupamoni Gorh

Assam To Build 1 km Road |

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that the state government will construct a one-kilometre road in honour of Assam's first woman Everest summiteer, Rupamoni Gorh. The announcement recognises her remarkable achievement and aims to inspire young people across the state to pursue their dreams with determination. The decision recognises Gorh's historic achievement of becoming the first woman from Assam to summit Mount Everest as part of the ITBP All-Women's Everest Expedition.

Assam to construct 1 km road

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the construction of a one-kilometre road leading to the residence of Rupamoni Gorh in Lakhimpur and said it would be named in her honour. The CM said that the road would be built at the initiative of Lakhimpur MLA Manab Deka to commemorate Rupamoni's historic achievement.

Assam's Rupamoni Gorh conquers Mount Everest

Rupamoni Gorh created history by becoming the first woman from Assam to conquer the world's highest peak, Mount Everest, standing at 8,848.86 metres. She created history on May 21, 2026, when she became the first woman from Assam to summit Mount Everest as a member of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) All-Women's Everest Expedition.

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Her achievement has been widely celebrated as a milestone for the state and a proud moment for India's mountaineering community. Climbing Everest requires months of intense training, physical endurance, mental resilience, and the ability to withstand extreme weather conditions and high altitudes.

Symbolic tribute

Sharing the announcement, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the dedicated road would serve as a lasting tribute to Rupamoni Gorh's courage, perseverance, and contribution to Assam's sporting and adventure landscape. The government believes the initiative will remind future generations that hard work and determination can help overcome even the toughest challenges.

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CM Himanta Biswa Sarma meets Rupamoni Gorh

During the felicitation ceremony, held at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati on Sunday, July 26, 2026, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated Rupamoni Gorh for bringing pride to Assam. He lauded her achievement as a milestone for the state and acknowledged her inspiring journey from humble beginnings to the top of the world. In recognition of her achievement, the CM presented financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh at the ceremony.