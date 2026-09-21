‘Assam Also Has Its Own Hawa Mahal’: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Showcases Gauripur Rajbari Palace Beauty

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Showcases Gauripur Rajbari Palace Beauty | X

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has highlighted the newly restored Matiabag "Hawa Mahal" in Gauripur, Dhubri. The CM showcased the architectural and cultural beauty of Gauripur Rajbari Palace, describing the historic landmark as one of the state’s own marvels. The palace is associated with the erstwhile Gauripur royal family and remains an important part of the region’s heritage.

Palace’s architectural beauty highlighted

Sharing visuals of the palace, Sarma highlighted its distinctive architecture and historical significance, drawing attention to Assam’s rich legacy beyond its better-known natural attractions. The photographs offer a glimpse of the grand structure, its expansive surroundings and architectural details that reflect the region’s royal past.

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CM Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted Gauripur Rajbari Main Palace

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted Gauripur Rajbari Main Palace and shared the glimpses of the historical landmark on his social media account. Gauripur has historically been associated with the royal family of Gauripur, which played a significant role in the cultural history of western Assam. The royal household is also remembered for its contributions to literature, music and the arts. The region has a particularly strong connection with Assamese cultural traditions.

"Everyone has seen Jaipur's Hawa Mahal... but Assam also has one of its own. Built over a century ago by Chinese carpenters, this hidden gem has been given a full makeover by our government. Old story, new grandeur, just one more reason to visit Dhubri! P.S: The 4th pic is how it used to look earlier and the rest are how it looks now," said CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in his X post.

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About the Gauripur Rajbari

The Gauripur Rajbari has also been linked with the cultural legacy of Pramathesh Barua, the noted filmmaker and actor who belonged to the Gauripur royal family. Barua is regarded as an influential figure in the early history of Indian cinema. The construction of the palace began in 1904 and was completed by 1914. The palace was built by Raja Prabhat Chandra Barua of the Gauripur royal family on a small hill-top at Matiabagh, Gauripur on the banks of the Gadadhar river.