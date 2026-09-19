Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony: Indian Contingent Wears Gujarati-Style Sarees & Bandhgalas | WATCH

Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony: Indian Contingent Wears Gujarati-Style Saree & Bandhgala | WATCH |

The 20th Asian Games officially got underway in Nagoya, Japan, on Saturday, September 19, with the grand opening ceremony bringing together athletes from across the continent. Leading the Indian contingent at the athletes’ parade were two-time Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker and kabaddi star Pawan Sehrawat, who carried the Indian flags at the ceremony.

India’s contingent made a stylish appearance at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium, dressed in coordinated navy-blue ensembles that blended contemporary elegance with Indian traditional elements.

The female athletes represented India in sophisticated navy-blue sarees featuring a Gujarati-style pallu drape. The sarees gave the contingent a graceful and distinctly Indian appearance as they walked through the stadium during the parade.

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The male athletes, meanwhile, sported navy-blue bandhgalas, creating a polished and coordinated look alongside the women’s traditional attire.

Videos and visuals from the ceremony showed the Indian athletes proudly making their way through the stadium, with the navy-blue outfits creating a striking visual as they represented the country on the international stage.

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Manu Bhaker & Pawan Sehrawat Lead Team India

Manu Bhaker and Pawan Sehrawat served as India’s flag-bearers for the opening ceremony. Bhaker, a two-time Olympic medallist, brings an accomplished shooting career to the Games, while Sehrawat is one of India’s prominent kabaddi players.

There was also a last-minute change to India’s flag-bearing lineup. Tajinderpal Singh Toor was initially expected to be the male flag-bearer but was replaced by Pawan Sehrawat, with reports stating that Toor had not received his official kit in time to attend the opening ceremony.

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India’s 503-Member Athletic Contingent

India has sent a 503-athlete contingent to the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, comprising 269 men and 234 women. The athletes will compete across 36 sporting disciplines during the Games.

The opening ceremony was held at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Nagoya and was scheduled to begin at 2:30 PM IST on Saturday.