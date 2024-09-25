Are Your Pets Causing You Lung Infections With Their Fur? Know What Study Says

Canva

The bond and affection with pets is not unknown. They're not animals but family members that eat, sleep and live with us, making our lives better and stress-free. We love them so unconditionally that we don't think about the fact that they are still animals who can cause infections. Did you know that the fur on your pets might be giving you a lung infection. Do you often find yourself sneezing? Do you have sinus? Do you frequently fall sick? This might be the reason.

How are pets causing lung infections?

Pets such as cats and dogs with fur shed small particles called dander. Dander comprises tiny flakes of skin and fur that can float in the air and settle on furniture and floors. When we breathe in these particles, they can enter our lungs, potentially causing irritation.

Some people might be allergic to dander and not know about it. When they breathe it in, their immune system reacts, causing inflammation in the airways. This can lead to symptoms like coughing, sneezing, and difficulty breathing. In severe cases, it may trigger asthma attacks or other respiratory problems.

What does the study say?

According to the National Institutes Of Health, People who already suffer from Cystic Fibrosis, a genetic disorder that affects the body's cells might be at the risk of getting lung infection due to pet fur. Early exposure to cats/dogs may cause wheezing in pet owners, possibly due to allergens, immune changes, or germs spread by pets.

The study also said that while owning a cat was linked to nasal polyps, and owning both a cat and dog was linked to more wheezing, there was no clear evidence that pet ownership should be avoided. So that is a relief! Although, it is necessary to take preventative measures to avoid any fungal, bacterial and other infections from your pets.

What measures can be taken to avoid lung infection?

Pets are emotional healers and there is no way people can be asked to avoid having pets at home. You can ensure your safety with these simple measures. To minimize risk of lung infections, regular grooming and cleaning of your pets can help reduce the amount of dander and bacteria in the home. It's also essential to maintain good ventilation and hygiene.