Are You Gen-Z Or Zillennial? Check Out A Year-By-Year Guide To Different Generations

Ever been called a Gen Z, only to feel like you relate more to Millennials? Or heard someone mention "Zillennial" and wondered where that fits in? As conversations around generations continue to dominate social media, understanding where your birth year falls has become more relevant than ever. Here's a simple guide to every major generation and the years that define them.

The Greatest Generation (1901–1927)

Often called the GI Generation, this group lived through major global events, including the Great Depression and World War II. They are remembered for resilience, discipline and rebuilding societies after difficult times.

The Silent Generation (1928–1945)

Born before the post-war boom, this generation grew up during economic hardship and global conflict. They are often associated with traditional values, stability and quiet determination.

Baby Boomers (1946–1964)

Following World War II, birth rates surged, giving rise to the Baby Boom generation. Boomers witnessed rapid economic growth, social change and technological progress that shaped modern society.

Generation X or Gen-X (1965–1980)

Known for growing up in an era without smartphones or social media, Gen X experienced the transition from analogue to digital life. They are often described as independent, adaptable and practical.

Millennials or Generation Y (1981–1996)

Millennials came of age alongside the internet. They remember dial-up connections, DVDs and the rise of social media, making them the bridge between pre-digital and digital generations.

Zillennials (1993–1998)

Not officially recognised as a separate generation, Zillennials are considered a micro-generation sitting between Millennials and Gen Z. If you were born during these years, you may relate to both – remembering life before smartphones while also growing up with social media.

Generation Z or Gen-Z (1997–2010)

Gen Z is the first generation to grow up with smartphones, streaming platforms and social media as a part of everyday life. They are often seen as digital natives who have never known a world without the internet.

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Generation Alpha or Gen-Alpha (2010–2024)

Generation Alpha is growing up surrounded by AI, tablets, voice assistants and online learning. Their childhood is expected to be the most technologically connected yet.

Generation Beta or Gen Beta (2025–2039)

The newest generation has only just begun. Experts believe Gen Beta will experience even greater integration of artificial intelligence, automation and advanced digital technologies throughout their lives.