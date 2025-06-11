Are You Doing Your Pre-Makeup Skincare Right? Malaika Arora Swears By These 6 Steps To Reduce Skin Damage

Bollywood’s timeless beauty Malaika Arora is admired not just for her graceful dance moves and enviable figure, but also for her radiant, youthful skin that seems untouched by age. Even in her late 40s, Malaika continues to stun fans with her fresh, glowing complexion. So, what’s the secret behind her flawless skin?

Turns out, it’s all in the prep. Before makeup ever touches her skin, Malaika follows a thoughtful pre-makeup skincare ritual that prioritizes hydration, circulation, and nourishment. Her routine is proof that good skin isn’t just about the right products-it’s about consistency and care.

Here’s a breakdown of Malaika Arora’s 6-step pre-makeup skincare routine that helps her achieve that effortless glow every time she steps out.

Refresh & hydrate with a face mist

The first step in Malaika’s skincare ritual is spritzing her face with a hydrating mist. This step revives tired skin, delivers instant moisture, and prepares the face for the next steps. A good face mist can help restore the skin’s pH balance, minimize dryness, and create a dewy base for makeup. Opt for mists with ingredients like rose water, hyaluronic acid, or aloe vera for the best results.

Tip: Keep your mist chilled in the fridge for an extra refreshing feel!

De-Puff & sculpt with a jade roller

Before diving into creams or serums, Malaika indulges in a calming jade roller massage. This age-old skincare tool is known for stimulating blood flow, reducing facial puffiness, and giving a mild sculpting effect to the cheeks and jawline. Using upward and outward strokes, Malaika gently glides the roller to awaken her skin and promote lymphatic drainage.

A cool jade roller not only soothes inflammation but also helps skincare products penetrate deeper.

Tone & lift using Gua Sha

Taking her face massage a notch higher, Malaika incorporates Gua Sha into her routine. This traditional Chinese skincare technique involves gentle scraping of the skin with a flat stone tool to boost circulation and relieve facial tension. Regular use of Gua Sha can tone muscles, reduce fine lines, and improve overall skin elasticity.

Extra tip: Use a facial oil before Gua Sha to avoid tugging and get a smooth glide.

Soothe tired eyes with under eye patches

Malaika gives special attention to her under-eye area-a spot that’s often the first to show signs of fatigue and aging. She applies cooling under-eye patches to de-puff, hydrate, and prep the skin for concealer. This step refreshes the delicate skin and helps brighten dark circles, ensuring that makeup settles smoothly without creasing.

Pro tip: Look for patches with caffeine or hyaluronic acid for maximum effect.

Nourish the neck with a moisturizer

While many focus only on their face, Malaika ensures her neck receives equal care. She applies a rich, nourishing moisturizer to this often-neglected area to keep it hydrated, supple, and in harmony with her facial glow. Hydrating the neck not only enhances the overall look but also prevents premature wrinkles and sagging.

Hydrate the lips with lip balm

No skincare routine is complete without some lip love. Before applying lipstick, Malaika smooths on a hydrating lip balm. This prevents flakiness, keeps lips plump and soft, and ensures any lip color goes on evenly and lasts longer.

Bonus tip: Choose lip balms with ingredients like shea butter, coconut oil, or vitamin E for deep hydration.

For anyone looking to elevate their beauty game, adopting even a few steps from Malaika’s routine can make a noticeable difference. Because glowing skin doesn’t come from makeup alone-it starts with skincare.