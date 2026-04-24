Are Office Meals Sabotaging Your Performance? Here’s What Experts Say

When we discuss the concept of productivity at the workplace, the common themes that are discussed are generally related to technology, leadership, or culture. One of the most basic aspects that is not commonly discussed is the food that is consumed by the employee during the course of the day. As Rishikesh Dhodapkar, Vice President at SILA Group, points out, what employees eat not only fuels their bodies but also directly impacts their energy levels, concentration, and overall efficiency at work.

Connection between food & employee performance: Businesses who manage large workplace environments, including food services, in offices, factories, and institutions, have observed the close link between food and productivity. In many organizations, the workplace is the main source of daily meals for many employees, especially when they are working long hours at the workplace. Nutrition has a direct relationship with how the body and mind perform during the day. Foods that contain proteins, fibre, and other essential nutrients help employees maintain their energy for longer periods. This is because these foods contain nutrients that give energy for longer periods. On the other hand, meals that contain more carbohydrates, oil, and other nutrients cause an increase in energy levels. This increase, however, is followed by a dip in energy levels, also known as the mid-afternoon dip. This is common among many professionals. Many employees feel that their meals contain more oil and carbohydrates, and this causes them to feel tired during their work hours.

Workplace meals as a driver of organisational efficiency and culture: In relation to organisational management, this small issue has more significant effects. For example, when employees have access to nutritious meals, they maintain their energy levels and concentration during work hours. Food has an impact on workplace culture. For example, having a cafeteria shows that an organisation values its employees. Safe, hygienic, and well-prepared meals can contribute to employee satisfaction and create a sense of care within the workplace environment. This is especially true in industries that require employees to spend most of their day on location. Corporate centers, manufacturing plants, schools, and healthcare facilities are just a few industries that heavily rely on institutional food service. In these industries, food service is not just a necessity but a key part of supporting the workforce.

Evolution of institutional food services: The food service industry in the workplace has changed significantly over the last decade. While it was once looked at as a volume-based catering service, this is no longer the case. Reflecting broader industry trends, with similar patterns observed at SILA, organisations are becoming increasingly conscious of the quality and nutritional balance of meals served at their facilities. There is a gradual move away from basic cafeteria offerings toward more structured menus that aim to balance taste, nutrition, and operational efficiency. This includes thoughtful menu planning, seasonal ingredients, balanced portioning, and the ability to cater to diverse dietary preferences. In a nation as diverse as India, the food served in the workplace meals also has to cater to regional tastes, as well as ensuring nutritional balance. Along these lines, there is also a greater emphasis being placed on the inclusion of millets in the meals served in the workplace, as a way of ensuring greater food security, nutritional balance, and sustainability. At certain worksites, meals were curated to include millets as an alternative to wheat, aligning with the broader focus on sustainability and nutritional balance.

Leveraging tech for smarter food services: Technology is also shaping how institutional food services operate. Data from digital ordering systems and consumption analytics can help operators understand which meals employees prefer and how menus can be optimised to improve both nutrition and efficiency. Such insights can reduce food waste while ensuring healthier options remain accessible and appealing. Accessibility and convenience are equally important. Even the most nutritious meal options will not have much impact if employees find them difficult to access during a busy workday. Efficient cafeteria layouts, quick service counters, and digital pre-order systems can make it easier for employees to choose balanced meals instead of relying on quick but less healthy alternatives.

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Nutrition and long-term well-being: Beyond productivity, workplace nutrition also plays a role in long-term employee well-being. Promotion of healthy eating habits may also result in positive health outcomes in the long run, which is beneficial to both employees and organisations. More so, it is essential to note that the main idea behind the provision of meals in the workplace is not to influence the eating habits of the employees. Instead, it is essential to provide an environment where healthy meals are accessible and attractive. However, the employees are free to choose what they like eating. Therefore, organisations may provide healthy meals in the workplace. Food is one of the easiest aspects of managing the workplace, but it is not given the attention it deserves. From energy levels and concentration to morale and long-term health, what employees eat during their workday can influence far more than expected.

As organisations continue to rethink how workplaces support performance and well-being, food services will likely play a more strategic role. Sometimes, improving productivity does not start with a new piece of technology or a management framework. Sometimes, it simply starts with a better meal and a more meaningful experience.