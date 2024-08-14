Are Frequent Heartburns Affecting Your Lifestyle? Know What Foods Can Prevent Acidity

Canva

Do you often feel discomfort in your chest, or feel heavy and uneasy? No, these might look like signs of a heart attack but it is a common case of heartburn. Heartburns are often caused by acid refluxes in stomach. Gastroesophageal reflux is the most common gastrointestinal issues people deal with. Simple dietary changes and active lifestyle can help aid your heartburn.

Canva

What is the difference between Acid Reflux and Heartburn?

Your upper digestive consists of the esophagus, a muscular tube that connects to the stomach. The lower esophageal sphincter is a valve that opens when you swallow food. It allows the food to get into the stomach before closing.

In case of a acid reflux, the valve does not close properly, allowing the acids in stomach to flow back into the esophagus. This causes acid reflux and it leads to heart burn. Acid reflux can cause the food to get reversed in the esophagus, to your mouth, leaving you with a bitter taste. Acid refluxes can also cause nausea.

Heartburn is the feeling of discomfort that arises in your chest, behind your sternum and moves up to your throat. It is a burning feeling that can cause great deal of discomfort. It can worsen if you try to lie down to rest.

Foods To Avoid Effects Of Acid Reflux

It is very important to be considerate of the foods you consume and the amount of it in order to keep your acid reflux in check. Here are the foods to have in moderation or mostly avoid if you can to not suffer from acidity.

Alcohol: It can trigger stomach acids and also relax the esophageal sphincter.

Canva

Carbonated beverages: It is a misconception that soda helps in digestion of food. Instead, it increases gastric pressure and lets the sphictor stay open.

Processed food: It stays in your stomach for a long time, increasing the chances of acid reflux.

Allium vegetables: Vegetables like onions, garlic and shallots react with gut bacteria and produce more stomach acids.

Tomato-based products: Fresh tomato juice or puree won't be a problem but other forms such as pakacged tomato puree or ketchup can cause acid refluxes.