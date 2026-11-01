Are Diyas, Parties and Instagram Taking Over Gen Z's Diwali? Young Indians Share Their Plans

Diwali has always been the festival of lights, but for the Gen Z, the glow looks a little different. Walking into a young person’s home today and you will still find diyas flickering, rangolis taking shape and mithai being happily passed around, with family gathered for puja. Yet alongside these rituals, new habits have found their place: carefully planned outfits, personalised and thoughtful gifts, photographs made for Instagram and parties that fill the festival calendar. Some embrace the glamour, some prefer quiet corners, some choose to give back, and a few still cannot resist lighting firecrackers. From a photography-loving homebody to a gym-going sneaker enthusiast, the Gen Z share what Diwali means to them. Their answers reveal a generation that is not abandoning tradition, but reshaping it, balancing family, self-expression and social pressure to celebrate in ways that feel their own, with roots intact and spirits bright.



Priyanka Chatterjee, 22

Diwali, for me, is about home: sweets from the kitchen, rangoli, glowing diyas, and a calm, warm puja. It's one of the few times I dress up, so I plan pastel outfits and photograph diyas, fairy lights and flickering flames, with Instagram ideas. I love thoughtful gifts, but firecrackers make me nervous; sparklers suffice. Parties look fun, yet I prefer cozy gatherings. My feed makes me feel I'm missing out, but quiet Diwalis are special.

Pankaj Kumar, 23

Diwali is puja and mithai with my elder brother and relatives. But looks matter too. I plan to wear a fitted kurta that shows off my gym work, with my cleanest white sneakers. I love giving and getting branded gifts, and we click photos for Insta. Firecrackers are fun, but I make sure to light them safely. Pune's parties are a vibe: friends, music and a chance to show off my best fit. There’s a little pressure but family always comes first.

Arunava Das, 23

For Gen Z, Diwali blends tradition and new ways of celebrating. Family prayers, oil lamps and decorated homes still matter, but the festival is also self-expression: fusion outfits, personal gifts, social media-worthy photos and fun with friends. Parties, from house gatherings to club nights, offer music, fashion and togetherness, though online glamour can create pressure to attend, spend and keep up. Some prefer budget-friendly, close-knit gatherings. Myself, as a Gen Z is redefining Diwali without abandoning its roots.

Shreya Koticha, 22

Diwali is the Festival of Lights, a time for family, dressing up and making memories. Puja, diyas, rangolis and gifts matter, and social media helps capture moments, but it shouldn't breed comparison. I avoid firecrackers for the sake of the environment, animals and children, and I value giving back to those less fortunate. Parties are great for meeting people, though they bring pressure to outdo others. Diwali should simply make you happy, not impress anyone.

Raj Kumar Singh, 21

Family, mostly. The firecrackers, the puja, and the sweets. Those small rituals steady me. I enjoy dressing up and picking gifts that feel thoughtful, but I'd rather be around for people than be seen. Firecrackers, I’ll happily snatch them from others so I can light them myself. Diwali parties are fun, and I'll show up for a bit. Everyone seems to be performing a little, but I don't mind staying in the background. I'd rather be the one who's easy to count on.