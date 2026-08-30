Anxiety Relief: How Sujok Therapy Can Help Calm The Mind

Anxiety can leave the mind feeling constantly alert, worried or restless. While occasional anxiety is common, persistent anxiety can affect sleep, concentration, digestion, energy levels and everyday activities. Here are some simple self-management measures, along with Sujok techniques that may help promote a sense of calm.

Symptoms

Constant worrying or overthinking.

Restlessness, irritability or feeling unable to relax.

Difficulty concentrating.

disturbed or poor-quality sleep.

Fast heartbeat, sweating or trembling.

Feeling tired even after adequate rest.

Headache, muscle tension or stomach discomfort.

Causes

Anxiety may be associated with prolonged stress, work or family pressures, inadequate sleep, excessive screen time, major life changes or certain medical conditions. Excessive caffeine intake and an irregular lifestyle can also aggravate symptoms.

Home Remedies

Follow a regular sleep and wake-up schedule

Practise slow, deep breathing for 5–10 minutes daily

Take a short walk or practise gentle yoga

Reduce excessive caffeine or stop

Take regular breaks from mobile phones and social media

Spend some quiet time in nature, prayer, meditation or another relaxing activity

Avoid trying to solve every problem at once; focus on one task at a time

Do not take unnecessary stress

Sujok Therapy

For anxiety and a disturbed mind, Sujok therapy focuses on the brain and lung points. Stimulating the lung point may help promote calmer breathing, which can in turn help the mind relax.

First, apply a sticker moxa to the highlighted area (see figure), followed by red colour. Place green peas or large rajma seeds on the highlighted points, facing each other. On the brain point on the thumb, apply moong seeds. Keep the seeds in place (use medical adhesive tape) for three to four hours. If comfortable, they may be kept overnight.

Note: Sujok techniques are complementary practices and should not replace professional medical care. If anxiety is persistent, severe or interfering with daily life, consult a qualified healthcare professional.

Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com