Antar Yog Foundation Conducts Vaishakh Mahadaan — A Living Experience Of Humanity Through Service To The Specially Abled

Antar Yog Foundation organised a deeply moving Mahadaan initiative at the National Association of Disabled Enterprises (NADE) in Vikroli on the auspicious occasion of Vaishakh Dwadashi. Inspired by the divine resolve of Brahmarshi Acharya Upendra Ji, the initiative provided groceries for a full month, food and clothing support to 120 underprivileged and differently-abled individuals.

The event went beyond charity, emerging as a profound spiritual experience. As per the Skanda Puran, charity performed during the month of Vaishakh is considered highly auspicious. Spiritually, the underprivileged and differently-abled are regarded as manifestations of Lord Shani and in alignment with Antar Yog Foundation’s ongoing Shree Shani Dev Suraksha Kavach Sadhana initiative, the Mahadaan was seen as a sacred opportunity to invoke divine blessings.

Representatives from the organisation shared that during the COVID-19 crisis, when the institution faced severe challenges, Brahmarshi Acharya Upendra Ji had stepped forward to sponsor meals for a whole month for all its residents, offering critical relief. They also expressed gratitude, noting that with Acharya Ji’s blessings, a large-scale centre in Thane is now being developed, expected to provide employment opportunities to nearly 1,000 differently-abled individuals.

Beneficiaries at the event expressed heartfelt gratitude. “Our one month’s ration concern has been resolved,” said one participant, while others emotionally shared, “People often look at us with sympathy, but Antar Yog Foundation treated us like Lord — greeting us with respect and bowing down to us. We feel truly happy.”

Before the Mahadaan, volunteers of the foundation attempted to experience the realities of differently-abled life through activities such as blindfolded walking and balancing on one leg. This deeply moved many young volunteers, who reflected, “Today we realised how blessed our lives are. We complain about small things and trouble our parents unnecessarily — this experience has changed our perspective.”

Antar yog seva team was also inspired by the institution’s production unit, where visually impaired and differently-abled individuals were seen engaged in making umbrellas, candles, needles and working in IT-related roles. Many attendees supported their efforts by purchasing these products.

One of the most sacred moments of the event was the collective chanting of ‘Om’ and a prayer, which filled the entire environment with a sense of peace, satisfaction and gratitude. Participants expressed deep appreciation for the experience and resolved to incorporate this spiritual practice into their daily lives.

Concluding the event, Brahmarshi Acharya Upendra Ji made a heartfelt appeal to society, “Mahadaan is not just an act of service for a day — it is a national resolve. If every individual contributes even a little, such initiatives can be expanded on a massive scale. Together, we can bring joy, dignity and fulfilment into the lives of not just thousands, but lakhs of underprivileged, elderly, sick, orphaned and differently-abled individuals. The time has come — not to remain mere spectators, but to become participants in transformation.”

The smiles and contentment on the faces of the beneficiaries stood as the true outcome of the Mahadaan. The initiative was widely regarded as a powerful step towards fostering compassion, service and positive societal transformation.