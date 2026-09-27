Another Certificate, Another Skill: Are Young Professionals Upskilling Or Just Adding To Their Anxiety?

Tucked below the MBA on many a young professional’s LinkedIn profile today sits a Pilates certification, a nutrition diploma or a weekend course in sound healing. Across Indian cities, people in their twenties and thirties are quietly collecting credentials in fields far from their day jobs, from therapeutic wellness to mountaineering instruction.

Jitin Thapar, Creator of EPICC Reinvention™ ‘Inside-Out’ Philosophy and Global Strategic Advisor, has a blunt reading of what drives much of it. “Unfortunately, a lot of people are doing this out of anxiety,” he says. “Jobs are not certain today, and they are taking any course they think is in trend right now. But what they are actually doing is adding to the anxiety, because now it is not only their job but also these new courses they have to devote time to.”

His verdict is simple. “If it is done right, this can be a really good option. But if it is done out of anxiety, then my friend, you are just stacking your calendar and nothing more.”

Numbers behind the rush

The appetite is real. A 2026 CFA Institute survey found that 86 per cent of Indian graduates believe they will need to keep upskilling through certificates and courses throughout their careers, and 69 per cent think professional certifications do more for career progression than a postgraduate degree.

So is the pressure. The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025 estimates that 39 per cent of workers’ core skills will change by 2030, and that 59 of every 100 workers will need training by then. Closer home, monthly Periodic Labour Force Survey data for August 2026 put youth unemployment at 15.1 per cent, rising to 18.7 per cent in cities.

Three stackers, three reasons

Ask the stackers themselves and the motives vary widely. Ankit Gupta has trained in AI, machine learning and JavaScript, completed an MBA through upGrad, and then added yoga. “I felt the need to train myself so that I can take care of my family, especially my little one, who is just three,” he says. “I did yoga especially to make sure we can have some part-time work as well. Similarly, the MBA was to upskill for the job market.”

For Mridula Gupta, 31, the goal is geographic. “I have learnt French, German and Spanish to increase my scope of getting jobs outside India, and I will continue upskilling,” she says.

Mumbai-based Anjali Sharma, 29, recently earned a dance certification with no career plan attached. “The purpose was to upskill myself in dance only for the love of the art, and no other agenda,” she says. “I might apply for other courses soon.”

Security, mobility, joy: three reasons, one habit. Which of them is healthy depends on whom you ask.

Outside-in versus inside-out

Thapar argues that the problem is not learning itself but where the impulse comes from. “A lot of side hustles die because people start outside-in,” he says. “They watch a trend, start something, find it hard to take out time, and it dies.”

Take Pilates. “People think that because it is a trend, they will succeed. They might. But doing something outside your normal schedule needs a lot of effort, dedication and discipline.”

The alternative, he says, is to start from within: to ask what holds your curiosity not once, but consistently. “If someone in corporate has always been fascinated by human health and does a course out of that obsession, that is the ideal way to look at option two,” he says. “Your side hustle might become a main business that feels meaningful and purposeful.”

Not every course is a panic button

Sonica Aron, Founder Managing Partner of Marching Sheep, a career counselling and training firm, sees it differently. “I wouldn’t assume this is an indication of professional anxiety,” she says. “What is exciting is that people are starting to give themselves permission to follow interests that might not seem like an obvious progression into a career. Work is becoming one piece of our identity, not the whole picture.”

Dipal Dutta, CEO of RedoQ, sees a hiring logic. “Traditionally, people relied on unique hobbies or extracurricular achievements to create that differentiation,” he says. “Today, certifications offer a verifiable way of achieving the same objective.”

For Dr Pratyaksha Bhardwaj, World Record Holder in Weight Management, the dividing line is intent. “The difference is in purpose,” she says. “A certificate that builds upon prior experience and connects to a proven need can be a good investment. It can be a burden to keep accruing credentials just to prevent a feeling of falling behind.”

Read the fine print

Palak Gupta of Jotwani Associates points out that most employment contracts expect exclusive service. In Niranjan Shankar Golikari v Century Spinning (1967), the Supreme Court held that such clauses, operating during employment, are not an illegal restraint of trade. In practice, a second paid engagement usually needs the employer’s consent.

The taxman takes an interest as well. Side earnings are taxed as business or professional income, Gupta notes, and a service business crossing ₹20 lakh in annual turnover must register for GST.

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Yet she believes the balance sheet misses the point. “For many, the true dividend of certification-stacking is not measured purely in net income, but in emotional hedging and identity diversification,” she says. “When a corporate job feels unstable, holding a tangible qualification in a physical domain provides an irreplaceable sense of security.”

Perhaps that is the real question for the certification generation: is the new certificate a door or a security blanket? Aron would rather people did not overthink it. “Sometimes, folks just love doing different things,” she says. “If it turns out to lead them down a different professional or financial career, that’s a happy byproduct.”