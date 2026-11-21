Daniyel Jones, Brand Ambassador, Angostura |

The little bottle with an oversized, ill-fitting label is a bartender’s secret weapon. Angostura bitters bottles are a staple for bars worldwide. The 200-year-old brand, started as a medicine but ended up being the world leader in bitters. Apart from the bitters, Angostura is also the only distillery in Trinidad that produces eponymous rums. Despite being a staple in Indian bars for years, Angostura only made its official entry into India four months ago with its three bitters: aromatic, orange and cocoa, along with its five-year-old rum. We met Angostura brand ambassador Daniyel Jones, who delved into the enigma of the Caribbean brand and its legacy

Do you think Angostura is an underrated brand?

I would say it's more in terms of not being trending. The truth is, up to 2025, we're still the number one selling and trending bitters in the world. I think what you're seeing is not just a flash trend or a short-term trend. It is something that has stood the test of time. The very definition of a cocktail was defined by someone called Professor Jerry Thomas in 1806 as any drink that contains spirit, sugar, and bitters. The only bitters that get mentioned, if you go back into the very archives, is Angostura. We've been part of the very defining era of the popular industry, and we're part of the evolution of it. We’ve also had moments in pop culture: Marilyn Monroe loved the champagne cocktail that used Angostura bitters. In the film Crazy Stupid Love, Ryan Gosling is making an Old Fashioned and the only ingredient that gets screen time is our bitters.

Can you throw light on what an ingredient like bitters does for a cocktail?

There are many different answers: complexity, flavour, balance. But what makes bitters unique and irreplaceable is that we're one of the only ingredients that can actually transform a cocktail. In a Manhattan, it's rye whiskey, sweet vermouth, and two dashes of bitters. Now you can change the whiskey to anything, even rum, and you can change the sweet notes, but if you remove two dashes of Angostura, the equilibrium of the drink is lost. We're not just adding a layer of flavour, but actually bringing cocktail harmony.

Angostura bitters’ story started with it being a medicinal tonic; what is the story behind it?

Yes, it was designed as medicine for stomach ailments. But what is it actually doing? Here’s the secret. When you consume alcohol, your stomach becomes acidic, leading to queasiness and nausea. The only thing that can help you is something that can temper the acidity. The Ph level of Angostura bitters is 7 to 9, which makes it an alkaline ingredient. When you add about 15ml or a tablespoon of the bitters to sparkling water and drink it alkalinizes the acidity. Bars typically don’t keep baking soda or yoghurts, which are common remedies for acidity; they have bitters, and that is what they use.

Why is rum as a category not as popular as whisky, gin or tequila?

Rum has been an underdog for a long time. The starting point for the spirit was very different: a poor man’s drink or a pirate’s spirit. It doesn’t traditionally fit the affluent or aspirational lifestyle. But I think it is one of the most adventurous categories. It has been the most consistently growing category. In 2022, for the first time in history, rum outsold whiskies in the UK. It happened again in 2023. For Angostura, our USPs carve a niche. We are the only distillery in Trinidad, so you know there is mystique. We’re the only one like it in the Caribbean. The second is heritage. We believe that a rum should take you to where it's comes from as a means of connecting to the culture. The local sugarcane has a maturation point when butterflies settle on the farm to suck the nectar. The farmers call it ‘kiss of the butterfly’. The last USP is elegance; we don't associate our rums with pirates. It is more complex and rich than that. To establish this idea, Angostura released the most expensive rum in the world in 2012 with only 20 decanters. We took seven of the rarest blends; the youngest of each was 17 years old. These were sold in 20 selected countries at auctions. Since then every year, every two years since, we released a limited edition.