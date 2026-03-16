'Angor Wat Of North East': Unakoti In Tripura Is Worth A Visit For Its Mysterious Rock Carvings

Where Is Unakoti? | Photo Credit: Tripadvisor

India is known for its rich cultural diversity, varied religions, and remarkable natural wonders. Among its hidden treasures is Unakoti, a fascinating site famous for its ancient rock carvings and sculptures. It is located in the northeastern state of Tripura. This historic destination is believed to feature thousands of carvings etched into rocky hillsides. Recognised for its cultural and archaeological significance, Unakoti continues to intrigue historians and travellers alike. Curious to know more? Let’s explore the history, legends, and unique charm of this extraordinary heritage site.

Unakoti | Canva: Tripadvisor

Unakoti: A little-known destination

Unakoti is located in the Unakoti district of Tripura, about 178 km from Agartala, the state capital. The site lies near Kailashahar, surrounded by dense forests, hills, and waterfalls. Despite its remote location, Unakoti has become an important cultural and historical attraction in Northeast India.

The name “Unakoti” literally means “one less than a crore (ten million)”, which refers to the countless rock carvings and sculptures believed to exist at the site.

Unakoti is linked with Lord Shiva

According to local legend, the name Unakoti is connected to Lord Shiva and a mythical curse.

The story goes that Lord Shiva was travelling to Kashi along with one crore gods and goddesses. When they stopped to rest at this location, Shiva asked them to wake up before sunrise and continue the journey. However, when morning arrived, only Shiva woke up, while the others remained asleep. Angry at their laziness, Shiva cursed them to turn into stone. As a result, the site is believed to contain one crore minus one (Unakoti) stone figures. While this story is rooted in mythology, historians believe the carvings date back to around the 7th to 9th centuries, though the exact origin of the site remains unclear.

Why is Unakoti unique?

Unakoti stands apart from other archaeological sites because of its blend of mythology, history, and natural surroundings. Unlike traditional temples or monuments, the sculptures are carved directly into the rock formations of the hills. The site is often compared to places like Ellora or Mahabalipuram, but its forest setting and mysterious origins give it a completely different charm.