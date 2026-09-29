Angaraki Sankashti Chaturthi 2026: Date, Timings, Moonrise And Significance Of This Auspicious Ganesh Vrat Falling In Pitru Paksh

Vighnraja avatar of lord Ganesha |

Angaraki Sankashti Chaturthi is being observed today on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. The occasion holds special significance for devotees of Lord Ganesha as it combines the monthly Sankashti Chaturthi observance with Tuesday, giving it the name Angaraki Chaturthi. Devotees observe a fast, perform Ganesh puja and seek Bappa’s blessings for wisdom, prosperity and freedom from obstacles.

Angaraki Sankashti Chaturthi 2026: Timings

According to the timings provided for this year's observance, the Chaturthi Tithi begins at 5:09 PM on September 29 and ends at 2:55 PM on September 30.

The most important part of the Sankashti observance comes after moonrise. The moonrise is expected at 8:14 PM on September 29, after which devotees traditionally offer Arghya to the Moon and complete their fast.

Why Is Angaraki Chaturthi Considered Special?

Sankashti Chaturthi is observed every month, but when the Chaturthi falls on a Tuesday, it is known as Angaraki Sankashti Chaturthi. The occasion is traditionally considered particularly auspicious for worshipping Lord Ganesha.

According to the tradition shared by devotees, Angaraki Chaturthi occurs twice a year, making these observances especially significant in the Ganesh worship calendar.

Angaraki Sankashti also arrives shortly after the conclusion of the ten-day Ganeshotsav. Following Ganesh Chaturthi and Anant Chaturdashi, devotees once again turn towards Bappa through this special vrat and puja.

How Is Angaraki Sankashti Chaturthi Observed?

Devotees traditionally observe a fast throughout the day and worship Lord Ganesha with flowers, durva grass, lamps and other offerings. Aarti is performed and modaks or other naivedya are offered to Bappa.

The evening moonrise holds particular importance. Devotees wait for the Moon to become visible, offer Arghya and prayers, and then conclude their fast after offering Naivedya to Lord Ganesha.

Worshipping Vighnaraja

The September 29 observance is also associated with Vighnaraja, one of Lord Ganesha's names, symbolising the remover or master of obstacles. Devotees seek his blessings for wisdom, prosperity, auspicious beginnings and the successful completion of important endeavours.