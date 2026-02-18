 Aneet Padda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Jacqueline Fernandez & Other Bollywood Ladies Take Over Mumbai Event In Chic Fashion
Celebrities including Aneet Padda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Jacqueline Fernandez attended the Vogue Values: Women of Excellence event in Mumbai. From sharp tailoring and crystal couture to sculpted gowns and saree-inspired ensembles, the evening showcased bold colours, luxe fabrics and statement jewellery on the red carpet.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 02:20 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai's fashion circuit had a major glow-up last night as the city's most stylish women gathered for the Vogue Values: Women of Excellence event hosted by Tira Beauty. From power tailoring to experimental silhouettes and sculpted gowns, it was a red carpet that celebrated individuality as much as glamour. Leading the style brigade were Aneet Padda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Jacqueline Fernandez and more, each bringing their own fashion language to the spotlight.

Aneet Padda

Aneet Padda graced the red carpet in a chic black and white look by French fashion house Balmain. The Saiyaara actress layered a sharply tailored wool blazer over a black tube top and crisp white poplin shirt, creating a striking monochrome contrast. A short black skirt cinched with a gold-buckled belt added polish, while Jimmy Choo slingback pumps completed the ensemble.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reimagined business dressing through a glamorous lens in a Krésha Bajaj couture set from the 'Tempered' 2026-2027 collection. Her indigo blue co-ord featured a cropped blouse drenched in crystal embellishments, complete with draped crystal sleeves, a high neckline and an asymmetric hem. Flared, high-waisted trousers and sa sleek hairdorounded off her glam.

Mira Kapoor

Mira Kapoor embraced modern minimalism with a Misho ensemble that showed off her toned midriff. The asymmetric crop blazer layered over a structured top paired seamlessly with fold-over silk trousers. A dramatic gold necklace and pointed black shoes completed her demure look.

Jacqueline Fernandez

While others turned heads in classic black and white ensembles, Jacqueline Fernandez grabbed eyeballs in a bold, figure-hugging blue LaQuan Smith gown. The structured design featured a one-shoulder detail, long sleeves and a silhouette that highlighted her curves before flowing into a soft hemline. Blue stud earrings and silver rings added just the right touch of sparkle.

Twinkle Khanna

Gauri Khan brought timeless elegance in a black concept saree by Tarun Tahiliani. The chiffon drape was paired with a hand-embroidered corset belt adorned with floral motifs and sequin accents. Diamond jewellery, including necklaces, earrings, bracelets and rings, accentuated her indo-western moment.

Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty kept it sleek in an ivory crepe cropped jacket by Carlazampatti, styled with dramatic black petal-shaped trousers, black pumps and gold jewellery.

