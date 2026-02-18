Aneet Padda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Jacqueline Fernandez & Other Bollywood Ladies Take Over Mumbai Event In Chic Fashion

Mumbai's fashion circuit had a major glow-up last night as the city's most stylish women gathered for the Vogue Values: Women of Excellence event hosted by Tira Beauty. From power tailoring to experimental silhouettes and sculpted gowns, it was a red carpet that celebrated individuality as much as glamour. Leading the style brigade were Aneet Padda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Jacqueline Fernandez and more, each bringing their own fashion language to the spotlight.

Aneet Padda

Aneet Padda graced the red carpet in a chic black and white look by French fashion house Balmain. The Saiyaara actress layered a sharply tailored wool blazer over a black tube top and crisp white poplin shirt, creating a striking monochrome contrast. A short black skirt cinched with a gold-buckled belt added polish, while Jimmy Choo slingback pumps completed the ensemble.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reimagined business dressing through a glamorous lens in a Krésha Bajaj couture set from the 'Tempered' 2026-2027 collection. Her indigo blue co-ord featured a cropped blouse drenched in crystal embellishments, complete with draped crystal sleeves, a high neckline and an asymmetric hem. Flared, high-waisted trousers and sa sleek hairdorounded off her glam.

Mira Kapoor

Mira Kapoor embraced modern minimalism with a Misho ensemble that showed off her toned midriff. The asymmetric crop blazer layered over a structured top paired seamlessly with fold-over silk trousers. A dramatic gold necklace and pointed black shoes completed her demure look.

Jacqueline Fernandez

While others turned heads in classic black and white ensembles, Jacqueline Fernandez grabbed eyeballs in a bold, figure-hugging blue LaQuan Smith gown. The structured design featured a one-shoulder detail, long sleeves and a silhouette that highlighted her curves before flowing into a soft hemline. Blue stud earrings and silver rings added just the right touch of sparkle.

Twinkle Khanna