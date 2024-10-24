 Ananya Panday Dazzles Metallic Top And Skirt Set For A Fashion Event
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleAnanya Panday Dazzles Metallic Top And Skirt Set For A Fashion Event

Ananya Panday Dazzles Metallic Top And Skirt Set For A Fashion Event

The Gen Z actor made heads turn and yet again applauded by her fans. She gave an absolute 'diva' vibe in this metallic outfit. Let's decode Ananya's ensemble

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 11:26 AM IST
article-image

Ananya Panday rarely fails to ace her fashion game. At the Vogue Forces of Fashion event last night, Ananya was seen emitting radiant vibes in her top, skirt and sleek hair. The Gen Z actor made heads turn and yet again applauded by her fans. She gave an absolute 'diva' vibe in this metallic outfit. Let's decode Ananya's ensemble .

Ananya's metallic look

The metallic top and skirt Ananya was wearing was from the designer label LaQuan Smith. The outfit is a part of their Fall 2023 collection. Ami Patel and Anushka Damani styled Ananya Panday's 'mermaid-core' look for the evening.

Ananya's silver outfit by LaQuan Smith looked mesmerizing. The top was a small, cropped style with thin straps and a low-cut neckline. It had a cross-strap design on the back and fit closely to her body, with the bottom of the top sitting above her stomach.

FPJ Shorts
Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Campaign For INDIA Bloc Candidates In Maharashtra & Jharkhand: Sources
Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Campaign For INDIA Bloc Candidates In Maharashtra & Jharkhand: Sources
Royal Enfield Himalayan Rally Spied Testing with New Features
Royal Enfield Himalayan Rally Spied Testing with New Features
Premium Plast IPO Day 3: Auto Ancillary's ₹26 Crore Public Issue Subscribed Almost 39 Times; Retail Portion Booked 65x
Premium Plast IPO Day 3: Auto Ancillary's ₹26 Crore Public Issue Subscribed Almost 39 Times; Retail Portion Booked 65x
Ananya Panday Dazzles Metallic Top And Skirt Set For A Fashion Event
Ananya Panday Dazzles Metallic Top And Skirt Set For A Fashion Event

Varinder Chawla

She matched it with a high-waisted gold skirt that hugged her body. The skirt was draped at the back and had a gathered detail, leading to a short train that touched the ground, with the full length of the skirt reaching the floor. This outfit highlighted her curves naturally and elevated the overall ensemble.

To pair with the outfit, Ananya wore peep-toe stilettos, gold rings, and a bunch of chunky bracelets. She kept her hair sleek and straight with mid partition. She also kept her make-up subtle with smokey gold eye shadow and glossy caramel lips.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ananya Panday Dazzles Metallic Top And Skirt Set For A Fashion Event

Ananya Panday Dazzles Metallic Top And Skirt Set For A Fashion Event

World Kangaroo Day: 7 Interesting Facts You Didn't Know About Australia's Iconic Wildlife Animal

World Kangaroo Day: 7 Interesting Facts You Didn't Know About Australia's Iconic Wildlife Animal

Hankering For The Past: Where Have Those Nostalgic Traditions Gone?

Hankering For The Past: Where Have Those Nostalgic Traditions Gone?

Are Tissue Sarees The New Trend In The Festive Fashion World? Here's Why It Should Be In Your Diwali...

Are Tissue Sarees The New Trend In The Festive Fashion World? Here's Why It Should Be In Your Diwali...

Breast Cancer In Men: Diagnosis And Treatment Delayed Due To Social Stigmas

Breast Cancer In Men: Diagnosis And Treatment Delayed Due To Social Stigmas