Ananya Panday Dazzles Metallic Top And Skirt Set For A Fashion Event

Ananya Panday rarely fails to ace her fashion game. At the Vogue Forces of Fashion event last night, Ananya was seen emitting radiant vibes in her top, skirt and sleek hair. The Gen Z actor made heads turn and yet again applauded by her fans. She gave an absolute 'diva' vibe in this metallic outfit. Let's decode Ananya's ensemble .

Ananya's metallic look

The metallic top and skirt Ananya was wearing was from the designer label LaQuan Smith. The outfit is a part of their Fall 2023 collection. Ami Patel and Anushka Damani styled Ananya Panday's 'mermaid-core' look for the evening.

Ananya's silver outfit by LaQuan Smith looked mesmerizing. The top was a small, cropped style with thin straps and a low-cut neckline. It had a cross-strap design on the back and fit closely to her body, with the bottom of the top sitting above her stomach.

Varinder Chawla

She matched it with a high-waisted gold skirt that hugged her body. The skirt was draped at the back and had a gathered detail, leading to a short train that touched the ground, with the full length of the skirt reaching the floor. This outfit highlighted her curves naturally and elevated the overall ensemble.

To pair with the outfit, Ananya wore peep-toe stilettos, gold rings, and a bunch of chunky bracelets. She kept her hair sleek and straight with mid partition. She also kept her make-up subtle with smokey gold eye shadow and glossy caramel lips.