Anant Ambani's Royal Diamond Studded 'Kalgi' Steals The Internet; Know Its Whopping Cost

Instagram

India is buzzing with the visuals coming in from the biggest Indian wedding to go down in the history. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got married on July 12 but they have been hosting pre-wedding festivities from the month of March. Everyone in the Ambani family decided to go above and beyond their fashion game for this wedding.

Childhood sweethearts Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant finally tied knot on July 12. On the D-day, the groom, Anant Ambani wore a huge diamond studded 'kalgi' (brooch) on this sehra (turban).

What is a 'kalgi' and how much does Anant Ambani's kalgi cost?

Kalgi is a gorgeous turban ornament with a long history dating to the Mughal conquest of the subcontinent. It was apparently worn only by kinds and tribal heads. It is a symbol of Indian royalty.

According to an Instagram post by Viral Bhayani, Anant chose to wear a oval shape studded diamond kalgi generally worn by the royals. The centre stone in this kalgi is a 100 carat plus oval shaped diamond. We sure have seen many diamond ornaments at the Ambani wedding but something like this kalgi is very difficult to come across because it generally not for retail, means, it cannot be bought casually.

Instagram

At this point, you wont be surprised to know the price of this accessory. As per a few reports, this stunning brooch costs a whopping Rs.160 crore! Yes, you read that right.

Diamonds at the Ambani wedding

The women of the Ambani family are surely making noise for their grandeur and opulent looks for every occasion during the wedding and festivities. We have seen huge diamond necklaces, emerald jewelleries followed by baju bandhs, maang tikas and rings. But what caught the internet's eye were the Emerald green panther brooch Anant wore for the wedding and the brooch he wore on his sehra.

The Ambani wedding has been representing India's rich culture and heritage. Guests from all around the world attended their wedding and post wedding ceremonies and they're sure in awe of the rituals and the grandeur.