Anant Ambani's Fitness Trainer Shares Why Traditional Indian Way Of Sitting On The Floor While Eating Is Good For 'Joints'

In today’s fast-paced lifestyle, most people spend hours sitting on chairs, couches, or car seats without realising the long-term toll it takes on their joints and core strength. Fitness expert Vinod Channa, who has trained celebrities like Anant Ambani and Nita Ambani, recently shared valuable insights on Instagram about why reconnecting with basic body postures is crucial for mobility and overall health.

The modern lifestyle problem

According to Channa, one of the biggest mistakes people make is avoiding natural human movements. Whether it’s squatting, sitting cross-legged, or simply getting up and down without support, these essential actions are missing from daily routines. Instead, most people remain locked in a rigid 90-degree sitting posture for long stretches of the day.

This habit gradually weakens the ankles, knees, hips, elbows, and core muscles. As a result, even simple activities like standing up from the floor or performing agility-based movements become challenging. “People don’t even dedicate a single hour in the day to natural body activities like walking, stretching, or free movements,” Channa points out.

Why squatting matters

Squatting is not just an exercise, it’s one of the body’s most primitive and natural postures. Practiced daily in traditional Indian lifestyles, squatting supports better digestion, improves hip mobility, and engages multiple joints and muscles simultaneously. Unlike chair-sitting, which keeps the body passive, squatting activates the ankles, knees, hips, core, shoulders, and even elbows.

Channa strongly encourages sitting on the floor while eating meals, as it naturally engages the body and keeps joints flexible. This traditional practice is slowly disappearing but offers immense long-term health benefits.

The role of simple routines

The fitness trainer emphasizes that maintaining strength and mobility doesn’t always require intense gym workouts. Even something as basic as walking for 30–60 minutes daily is enough to preserve joint health and overall stamina. Walking improves blood circulation, boosts metabolism, and reduces stiffness caused by sedentary behavior.

Channa advises: “Whenever you get the chance, use your joints and muscles naturally, whether it’s squatting, cross-legged sitting, or walking. Small, consistent efforts make a big difference over time.”

Science backs the benefits

Research supports Channa’s advice. A study published in the Journal of Physical Activity and Health highlights that sitting for prolonged hours increases the risk of obesity, back pain, and cardiovascular issues. On the other hand, functional movements like squatting improve balance, posture, and longevity by strengthening stabilising muscles.