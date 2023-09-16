 Anandita Studios Follow Haddi's Success By Unveiling The First Look Of Their Next, Navras – Katha Collage
FPJ Web Desk
Updated: Saturday, September 16, 2023, 02:52 PM IST
After giving a thrilling success with their film Haddi, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead, Anandita Studios in association with Swardhrupad Production, have promised yet another hard-hitting story with their next, Navras – Katha Collage. The makers recently made the official announcement of the film by launching its first look poster and it has taken the industry by storm.

Navras- Katha Collage will star a debutant actor and promises to be a thrilling journey through a kaleidoscope of emotions, drama, and novelty that has never been attempted on the 70 mm before. Adding to its appeal, the title of the film is inspired by the fact that the debutant actor will portray 9 distinct characters in the film. While the excitement increased with the first look, it doubled with the revelation of the actor's role. Playing 9 different parts is a challenging task and it has left the audience curious to see who will step in to take it up.

The film will tell a story about an intriguing subject that promises to provoke thought and inspire contemplation. The concept of Navras- Katha Collage promises to be refreshingly innovative. Producer Sanjay Saha, resonates with the excitement for the film. He says, “Navras – Katha Collage is yet another attempt at fulfilling our passion and commitment to provide audiences with content-driven and entertaining cinema. For now, I can only say that the movie is going to be a roller coaster ride of thrills, emotions, drama, and edge-of-the-seat entertainment.”

Navras – Katha Collage is a project under the banner of Anandita Studios in association with Swardhrupad Production. The film aims to open on the big screen by the end of 2023 and promises a never-seen-before cinematic experience.

