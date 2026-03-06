Anand Mahindra Shares A Video Of Asia's Cleanest Village; Can You Guess Which Country It Is In?

Mawlynnong Village |

Meghalaya: Have you ever wondered that Asia's cleanest village or town lies within India? India is such a diverse country that guessing by looking and by being in only one place can never give you the right perception. It is none other than Mawlynnong. This serene village lies in the heart of Meghalaya, one of the North Eastern states which is known for its untouched beauty and lush greenery.

The video of the village went viral when Chairperson of Mahindra, Anand Mahindra shared the video of Mawlynnong village on his social media account X. Caught your attention! Keep on reading to know about this village and how people living in the village and their commitment led them to win this tag.

About Mawlynnong village

Mawlynnong is located in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills. It is often called God's Own Garden. The picturesque village gained international recognition in 2003 after it was featured by Discover India magazine. This village is famous for its spotless streets, bamboo dustbins, and strong community participation in maintaining cleanliness. Surrounded by lush greenery, the village also promotes eco-friendly living and sustainable tourism.

“ It takes a village to raise a child”



That’s a proverb reminding us that responsibility is never individual; it belongs to the community.



In Mawlynnong, Meghalaya, that idea shapes daily life.



For the inhabitants of the village, cleanliness isn’t a campaign. It’s culture;… pic.twitter.com/Mvurw3CjWl — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 2, 2026

Smoking and plastic bags are banned in this village

Situated in the jungles of Meghalaya, this village consists of only 600 people where plastic-related materials are prohibited. Apart from this, people living here are health conscious and that is why smoking is also banned here. Not only this, this village is known for 100 per cent literacy and matrilineal traditions. The people living there are from the Khasi Tribe and they believe that nature and cleanliness are not separate and that is why every person in the village takes responsibility and keeps not only their home clean but wherever they see trash, and keeps the handmade bamboo dustbins at a distance.

Anand Mahindra shared a video of Mawlynnong village

Anand Mahindra shared a clip of The Better India on his social media account X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "It takes a village to raise a child"

He further wrote, "That’s a proverb reminding us that responsibility is never individual; it belongs to the community. In Mawlynnong, Meghalaya, that idea shapes daily life. For the inhabitants of the village, cleanliness isn’t a campaign. It’s culture; rooted in shared duty, respect for nature, and collective dignity."

Anand expressed, "If India is to transform its image it won’t happen through slogans alone. It will happen when we truly understand the proverb’s meaning: change begins when everyone participates. For being a role model for the rest of India, the residents of Mawlynnong are my #MondayMotivation."