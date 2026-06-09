Anand Mahindra Recommends This Tamil Nadu Hidden Gem As One Of The Most Beautiful And Less Explored Tourist Destinations |

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has once again sparked travel inspiration among netizens, this time by shining a spotlight on a lesser-known destination nestled in the hills of Tamil Nadu. Known for frequently sharing thoughtful observations and hidden gems on social media, the Mahindra Group Chairman recently recommended Valparai as one of India's most beautiful yet relatively unexplored tourist destinations.

In a post on X, Mahindra reflected on how many of India's popular tourist hotspots are increasingly struggling under the weight of their own popularity. He pointed out that social media is often flooded with images of overcrowded hill stations, traffic-clogged roads, and long queues, turning what should be relaxing vacations into stressful experiences.

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"The country's most popular tourist destinations seem to be becoming victims of their own success," Mahindra wrote. "Every week, social media is filled with images of traffic jams and overcrowded hill stations. Holidays that were meant to be relaxing end up testing people's patience."

While acknowledging that famous destinations will need to find ways to manage the growing influx of visitors, Mahindra emphasized that India's vast landscape still holds countless scenic locations waiting to be discovered.

"India is vast. And there is no shortage of beautiful destinations that remain relatively undiscovered," he noted, before inviting followers to share their own hidden gems.

Valparai & Meghamalai was long in my list.. will cover it.. it is long due.

But from Drone every shots looks spectacular.. Recent drone shot of my trip to Munnar! pic.twitter.com/ACwjyWSw42 — Suman Hansada (@SumanHansada) June 7, 2026

Leading by example, Mahindra recommended Valparai, a picturesque hill town located in the Western Ghats of Tamil Nadu. Accompanying his post with breathtaking photographs, he described the destination as reminiscent of what many travellers imagine Munnar may have looked like decades ago before mass tourism transformed the region.

"From these photographs, it looks like the Munnar many of us wish we had seen 30 years ago," he wrote.

The region is also a paradise for wildlife enthusiasts. Mahindra highlighted the area's rich biodiversity, noting that visitors may encounter elephants, lion-tailed macaques, great hornbills and several other species that thrive within the protected forests of the Anamalai Hills.