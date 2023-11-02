Anand Ahuja's Clothing Brand 'Bhaane' Collaborates With NBA For Merchandise In India For The First Time

Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's husband Anand Ahuja's clothing brand Bhaane has collaborated with National Basketball Association (NBA). The brand announced a multi-year collaboration for Bhaane to launch and operate NBAStore.in. The online store will offer fans in India the most comprehensive selection of official NBA merchandise for the first time available in the country.

Throughout the season, the store will provide a range of authentic NBA merchandise and memorabilia, including current and former player jerseys, apparel, headwear, performance and casual footwear, basketballs, accessories, and more from major brands such as Nike, New Era, Mitchell & Ness, Wilson, and NBA Fanwear by Suditi. The buyers will also be eligible to enter contests operated by Bhaane to win a range of prizes, including tickets to regular-season NBA games in the U.S. and NBA All-Star.

“We’re excited to work with Bhaane to launch NBAStore.in, which builds on our commitment to making basketball and the NBA more accessible to fans across India,” said NBA India Business Head of Global Partnerships and Media Sunny Malik.

The launch of this online store dedicated to fans in India comes at a time when the e-commerce industry in India and interest in the NBA are both booming. “The NBA is one of the largest sports leagues globally, and we’re excited to collaborate with them on their official online store in India,” said Anand Ahuja, Founder & CEO of Bhaane. “This marks a significant milestone for Bhaane, allowing us to blend our distinctive fashion philosophy with the global appeal of the NBA. Through this platform, we aim to redefine the way fans connect with basketball and express their love for the game through cutting-edge and authentic products.”

