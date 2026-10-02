Amritsari Flavours, Australian Macadamia Festival And More Take Over Mumbai This Weekend: Check Out

Mumbai's food calendar is packed this weekend, with experiences ranging from an Amritsari food showcase and a city-wide macadamia festival to a bar crawl through Parel. If a slower Sunday is more your pace, there are also interactive cookouts and an elaborate breakfast spread. Here are five food-focused experiences to add to your weekend plans.

Amritsar arrives at The Bayview

The Bayview at Hotel Marine Plaza is bringing flavours from Amritsar to Mumbai through its latest Culinary Caravan. Chef Gurmeet and his team are presenting a series of dishes such as Mutton Burrah, Beera Murgh, Murgh Makhni, Punjabi Mutton Masala, Paneer Lababdar and Dal Makhni, while the vegetarian spread includes Kasuri Paneer Tikka, Tandoori Mushroom and Veg Amritsari Kofta.

When: September 26–October 4, 2026

Where: The Bayview, Hotel Marine Plaza

Australian macadamia festival takes over Mumbai

The Australian Macadamia Festival is returning to Mumbai for its fourth edition, bringing the nut into menus across restaurants, bakeries, cafés and bars. Running till October 6, the city-wide culinary showcase features participating venues including Hakkasan, TwentySeven BakeHouse, La Panthera, Mag St. Bread Co. and SAZ American Brasserie. Each venue will interpret Australian macadamias through its own food and beverage offerings.

When: September 26–October 6, 2026

Where: Participating restaurants across Mumbai

The Bombay Bar Crawl heads to Parel

The third chapter of The Bombay Bar Crawl is taking the experience to Parel on October 3. Following earlier editions in Worli and Mahim-Bandra, the latest chapter will take guests across three bars for cocktails and food pairings. A party bus will connect the stops, while each venue will offer its own cocktail interpretation of Seven Islands Pure Malt Whisky.

When: October 3, 7 PM onwards

Where: PCO and Drift, Parel

Build your own Sunday meal at Sweeney

Sweeney's weekly Marketplace Cookout takes a more hands-on approach to Sunday dining. Guests can select ingredients for the Build Your Wok experience, choosing a base, vegetables, protein and one of four house flavours before watching the dish being cooked live. At the bar, Shake It Up! lets diners choose a signature cocktail and make it themselves with guidance from the team.

When: Every Sunday, 12 PM–4 PM

Where: Sweeney, Khar West

Sunday brunch at The Nutcracker

For those who prefer to start Sunday with a long breakfast, The Nutcracker at Palladium is putting together a family-style spread with plenty to explore. Expect skillets of shakshouka and salli eggs, fresh bakes and spreads, mezze, a live cookie station, a cereal trolley featuring homemade cereals and a New York-style bagel station. The breakfast also includes games and small challenges designed to add some playful chaos to the meal.

When: Every Sunday, 9 AM–11 AM

Where: The Nutcracker, Palladium Mall, Lower Parel