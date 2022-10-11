Amitabh Bachchan birthday special: Five unconventional outfits worn by Big B in his movies

Five unconventional outfits worn by Amitabh Bachchan in his movies |

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan has ruled and is still ruling the Bollywood film industry. His energy, charisma and power-packed performances leave his fans in awe every time he makes appearance on screen. The actor is turning 80 on October 11. And just like his personality, he has worn some of the most versatile outfits in movies. Here are five most unconventional outfits worn by Amitabh Bachchan in different movies.

Shahenshah- Black jacket with a metal arm

Shahenshah- black jacket with the metal arm |

Amitabh Bachchan's Shahenshah outfit consisted of black leather trousers and a black jacket with a metal arm which reportedly weighed approximately 14-18 kilos. The silver foxlike hair completed his Shanenshah looks. The outfit gave power to his dialogue, "Rishte main toh hum tumhare baap lagte hain, naam he Shahenshah."

Yaarana- Bodysuit with lights

Yaarana- jacket with lights |

Can you imagine wearing a jacket that has LED lights? No right. Only our legendary Bachchan Saheb could do that for his dance performance on Saara Zamana song in the movie Yaarana, and that's what separates him from the rest of the actors.

The actor tweeted about the same last year, look at his tweet below:

He wrote, "Performing YARANA song Live on Stage with the Rockets of New York .. Madison Square Garden , NYC and Wembley Stadium , London .. 80,000 audience.. what a time .. those were the days my friend !!"

Khuda Gawah- Afghanistani tribe looks

Khuda Gawah- Afghanistani tribe looks |

Starring Sridevi and Amitabh Bachchan, the film is set in the desserts of Afghanistan. The actor wore the local tribe costume which became a trademark for many Afghanistanis. His costumes had intricate embroidery coupled with a turban.

Jhoom Barabar Jhoom- Colourful avatar

Jhoom Barabar Jhoom- Colourful avtar |

Amitabh's colourful look in the movie caught everyone's eyes. He wore light blue denim washed jeans, a white shirt and is seen sporting a hat with ribbons and feathers, a waist belt, black boots, layered necklaces and beaded hair. In an interview Amitabh Bachchan revealed that the hat was bought from him from his foreign trip and he used that as part of his costume.

Gulabo Sitabo- Stingy old landlord look

Gulabo Sitabo- old man look |

Bachchan was supposed to look like a person in his 80-90s and he managed to look so very well. In fact, it was difficult to identify him in prosthetics and outfit consisting of a chequered scarf, a loosely fitted kurta and white trousers paired with a jhola (loose sling bag) and kolhapuri chappals.

The list goes on, we will definitely bring you part 2 of this article which would be an extension to the current list of unconventional or unusual outfits worn by Bachchan Saheb.