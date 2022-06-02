Amir Rashid Wani is making change in the world with his tremendous social work |

Amir Rashid Wani is the winner of awards like YOUNGEST SOCIAL WORKER AWARD, BEST SOCIAL WORKER, COVID-19 WARRIOR AWARD 2020-2021, and UNESCO award by the Jammu & Kashmir government. He is just 23 years old and already “had done immensely for the good of many people around him. He believes in the fact that charity begins at home and he started by helping them.

Amir Rashid Wani is the founder and the chairman of the government-recognized and approved organization called Mooj Kosher Welfare Trust. He formed this organization while he was in Chandigarh, he created an army of people to help those Kashmiri people who were away from their families and could not get in touch with them due to the Abrogation of Article 370.

Amir and his team of almost around 80 people who are working with him for 3 years now, worked tirelessly to help people in the crucial times of the COVID-19 pandemic. They went home to home in slum areas and villages to make aware people of what covid is actually and how to fight it. They also distributed essentials like masks, sanitizers, and basic things to eat so they don’t have to go out much.

“The only way that we can live is if we grow. The only way we can grow is if we change. The only way we can change is if we learn. The only way we can learn is if we are exposed. And the only way that we are exposed is, if we throw ourselves into the open”, this is the ideology that Amir believes in and is carrying forwarding this thinking of his across people.

There is one more holy thing that Amir and his group are doing, that is helping poor kids in the field of education. They are helping kids in villages by providing them with books, stationeries, and school fees. Funds are being arranged through donations for medical care, chemotherapy, and other services, free of cost. Amir is tireless in striving to arrange free ambulances services which he himself owns and struggling to see that the wounded reach the hospital on time.

He’s doing so much more than he already can. We should give tribute to Amir and more people like him.