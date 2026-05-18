Amarnath Yatra 2026 To Begin In July: Registration, Route, Eligibility & More

Amarnath Yatra | File Image

Amarnath Yatra is one of the most important Hindu pilgrimages, which is located in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. The cave temple is situated at an altitude of 3,888 m (12,756 ft), about 168 km from Anantnag city, the district headquarters, and 141 km (88 mi) from Srinagar, which can be reached through either Sonamarg or Pahalgam. The annual Amarnath Yatra, one of the most significant Hindu pilgrimages in India, is set to begin from July 3, 2026, and it will conclude on August 14.

Thousands of devotees from across the country are expected to participate in the spiritual journey to the holy Amarnath shrine. The cave houses a naturally formed ice Shivling, which is considered sacred by devotees of Lord Shiva.

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Amarnath Yatra 2026

The Amarnath cave is also considered one of the 51 sacred Shakti Peethas, known specifically as the Mahamaya Shakti Peeth. The yatra for Amarnath is conducted by the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board every year. The registration has already begun from April 15, and it will end on May 20, 2026.

The Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) oversees the registration process, safety arrangements, and management of the pilgrimage. Registration for the yatra has been conducted through official online portals. Pilgrims can register themselves by submitting the required health certificate issued by approved medical institutions, as the journey involves high-altitude trekking and challenging weather conditions.

Amarnath Yatra |

Routes of Amarnath Yatra

There are two main routes for the Amarnath Yatra. The traditional Pahalgam route is longer and considered spiritually significant, covering scenic valleys and camps such as Chandanwari, Sheshnag, and Panchtarni. The Baltal route is shorter but steeper, allowing pilgrims to complete the trek faster. Helicopter services are also usually available from select points for elderly pilgrims and those unable to undertake the full trek on foot.

Security arrangements are expected to remain extensive, with deployment of police, paramilitary forces, and medical teams along the routes. Facilities including accommodation camps, medical aid centres, food stalls, and emergency rescue services are likely to be set up for devotees.

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Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha conducted inspection

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha conducted an onsite inspection of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board’s Yatri Niwas at Pantha Chowk and reviewed ongoing construction work and pilgrim facilities. Mr Sinha directed officials to expedite pending works and ensure timely completion ahead of the annual Shri Amarnathji Yatra.